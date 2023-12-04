The actress was hit in the face by a flying object seemingly thrown by a fan in Brazil. Photo / AP

The actress was hit in the face by a flying object seemingly thrown by a fan in Brazil. Photo / AP

Musicians aren’t the only ones at risk of getting hit by an object while on stage - it seems actors are in danger too.

British actress Florence Pugh was struck in the face by a flying object while attending a Comic-Con event in Brazil at the weekend.

The Don’t Worry Darling actress was at the event to promote her new film Dune: Part Two with co-stars Timothee Chalamet, Austin Butler and Zendaya when a hard object was thrown at her, striking her just under her right eye, according to reports.

Pugh and her fellow actors were standing in a semi-circle on stage in front of the crowd when the object came flying, leaving the entire cast stunned and confused.

The object completely took Pugh by surprise and saw her recoil in pain after it struck her face. Footage of the moment has gone viral on social media, with the actress seemingly stopping herself from saying the F-word.

Thankfully, the star was not seriously hurt, however many fans took to social media to express their disgust over the incident.

Someone threw something at Florence Pugh and hit her in the face at #CCXP23 pic.twitter.com/aWB7J0gOyV — Timmytea (@timmostea) December 3, 2023

“This disturbing trend of throwing harmful objects at artists, actors & actresses needs to stop!” one person wrote on X. “Florence Pugh got hit in the eye and that could of severely damaged her vision!”

“That almost took Florence Pugh’s eye out. WTF is wrong with people?” another said, while a third said: “Someone nearly blinded Florence Pugh in one eye.”

A number of artists have found themselves in harm’s way after fans have chucked objects at them while performing.

Bebe Rexha needed three stitches on her face after a member of the audience threw a phone onto the stage during her NYC gig in June. The concertgoer was eventually arrested and charged with assault.

Meanwhile, Harry Styles was seen wincing in pain during his Vienna show weeks later after an unknown object was thrown at him during his show.

Harry Styles has been hit in the face by a small object amid concerning new concert trend. Photo / Twitter

Country music singer Kelsea Ballerini had the same happen to her when an unknown item hit her eye mid-performance and forced her to leave the stage in Boise, Idaho.

Recently, Taylor Swift had to ask fans not to throw anything during the Buenos Aires leg of her Eras Tour.

“It really freaks me out when stuff gets thrown on the stage. Because if it’s on the stage then a dancer can trip on it,” she shared with the audience.

“I love that you brought presents and that is so nice, but just can you please not throw them on the stage. I love you so much.”