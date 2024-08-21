Richard Simmons' death has been ruled accidental. Photo / Getty Images

While the police announced they did not suspect “foul play”, the LA Medical Examiner’s Office said the star’s cause of death had been deferred and further inquiry was needed.

Now, more than one month after his heartbreaking death, his brother Lenny Simmons has revealed the star’s cause of death to be “accidental”.

Speaking to People magazine, the Simmons family spokesman, Tom Estey, said, “This morning, Richard Simmons’ brother Lenny, received a call from the LA Coroner’s office. The Coroner informed Lenny that Richard’s death was accidental due to complications from recent falls and heart disease as a contributing factor.

He added, “The toxicology report was negative other than medication Richard had been prescribed. The family wishes to thank everyone for their outpouring of love and support during this time of great loss.”

Simmons’ death came as a shock to the entertainment world, with the star speaking to the news outlet just two days before he died, where he shared his hopes for his legacy.

“I never thought of myself as a celebrity. People don’t know this – I’m really a shy person and a little bit of an introvert,” he said. “But when that curtain goes up that’s a different story. I’m there to make people happy.

“But the accolades I get from emails. I mean, today most probably, we’ll answer over 100 emails.

“And they’ll say, ‘I’m your No1 fan’. And I just write back, and I say, you know, ‘Don’t say that because I’m a human being just like you. And I know that you do good things, too.’”

Despite his huge success in the 80s, the star had disappeared from the spotlight in recent years prompting TMZ to release a documentary on his whereabouts.

Titled TMZ Investigates: What Really Happened to Richard Simmons, the documentary alleged the star could not leave his home due to a birth defect.

TMZ managing editor Fabian Garcia said: “Something that happened to him at birth is directly connected to his disappearance - a birth defect that significantly affected one of his legs.

“He was born without a full set of bones in his foot and it causes physical and emotional problems.”

Fox also reported the star was told by a doctor in 2014 that he needed a left knee replacement and if he didn’t have one he may never exercise again.

The documentary claimed the knee replacement was “the key” to Simmons’ disappearance.

The star never confirmed nor denied the claims and instead took to his official Facebook page to thank fans for their “kindness and love”.

In a post that was confirmed as authentic by his manager Michael Catalano, Simmons posted a photo of a smiling emoji holding a thank you flag, and wrote, “Thank you, everyone, for your kindness and love! Love, Richard.”







