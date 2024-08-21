While the police announced they did not suspect “foul play”, the LA Medical Examiner’s Office said the star’s cause of death had been deferred and further inquiry was needed.
Now, more than one month after his heartbreaking death, his brother Lenny Simmons has revealed the star’s cause of death to be “accidental”.
Speaking to People magazine, the Simmons family spokesman, Tom Estey, said, “This morning, Richard Simmons’ brother Lenny, received a call from the LA Coroner’s office. The Coroner informed Lenny that Richard’s death was accidental due to complications from recent falls and heart disease as a contributing factor.
He added, “The toxicology report was negative other than medication Richard had been prescribed. The family wishes to thank everyone for their outpouring of love and support during this time of great loss.”
Simmons’ death came as a shock to the entertainment world, with the star speaking to the news outlet just two days before he died, where he shared his hopes for his legacy.
“I never thought of myself as a celebrity. People don’t know this – I’m really a shy person and a little bit of an introvert,” he said. “But when that curtain goes up that’s a different story. I’m there to make people happy.
The documentary claimed the knee replacement was “the key” to Simmons’ disappearance.
The star never confirmed nor denied the claims and instead took to his official Facebook page to thank fans for their “kindness and love”.
In a post that was confirmed as authentic by his manager Michael Catalano, Simmons posted a photo of a smiling emoji holding a thank you flag, and wrote, “Thank you, everyone, for your kindness and love! Love, Richard.”