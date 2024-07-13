The 80s fitness television guru - known for his eccentric personality and popular aerobics videos - died at his home one day after celebrating his birthday.
Richard Simmons has died aged 76.
The fitness guru’s passing is being reported by TMZ, which said law enforcement sources had said they and fire department officials responded to a call from his housekeeper just before 10am on Saturday, June 13 (local time) and pronounced him dead at the scene. His death falls a day after his 76th birthday – and came after he announced in March he had been diagnosed with skin cancer.
Insiders added to TMZ about his passing: “No foul play is suspected at this time, and cops are looking into it as a natural death.”
It comes after Simmons posted a string of posts on Facebook thanking fans for all the birthday wishes he received to mark his 76th on Friday, June 12.