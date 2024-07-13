In a rare interview, New Orleans-born Simmons – who stepped away from the spotlight 10 years ago and whose real name was Milton Teague Simmons – told People magazine he was planning to blow out a candle to mark the milestone.

The health fanatic joked in the chat: “But the candle will probably be on a zucchini. You know, I’m a vegetarian.”

When asked how he felt about turning 76, Simmons added: “I feel good!”

“I am grateful that I’m here, that I am alive for another day.

“I’ll spend my birthday doing what I do every day, which is to help people.”

Simmons rose to fame in the 1970s and ‘80s by opening a series of gyms including The Anatomy Asylum in Los Angeles.

Paul Henry and Richard Simmons in an Air New Zealand inflight safety video from 2011.

He also released dozens of fitness tapes and DVDs including Sweatin’ to the Oldies, Party off the Pounds and more, with fans loving him for his positive energy and flamboyance.

Simmons stepped out of the spotlight in later life due to the demands of maintaining the energy-filled persona in public, but kept his fans updated on his life on social media.

In March, Simmons revealed to his followers he had been diagnosed with skin cancer.

He took to Facebook to detail the moment he found out he had the disease and told in a lengthy post of how he underwent an attempt to remove the cancer cells.