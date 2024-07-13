Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment
Updated

80s television star and fitness guru Richard Simmons dies at 76

Bang Showbiz
2 mins to read
Popular fitness guru and television personality Richard Simmons has died at 76. Photo / Getty Images

Popular fitness guru and television personality Richard Simmons has died at 76. Photo / Getty Images

The 80s fitness television guru - known for his eccentric personality and popular aerobics videos - died at his home one day after celebrating his birthday.

Richard Simmons has died aged 76.

The fitness guru’s passing is being reported by TMZ, which said law enforcement sources had said they and fire department officials responded to a call from his housekeeper just before 10am on Saturday, June 13 (local time) and pronounced him dead at the scene. His death falls a day after his 76th birthday – and came after he announced in March he had been diagnosed with skin cancer.

Insiders added to TMZ about his passing: “No foul play is suspected at this time, and cops are looking into it as a natural death.”

It comes after Simmons posted a string of posts on Facebook thanking fans for all the birthday wishes he received to mark his 76th on Friday, June 12.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

In a rare interview, New Orleans-born Simmons – who stepped away from the spotlight 10 years ago and whose real name was Milton Teague Simmons – told People magazine he was planning to blow out a candle to mark the milestone.

The health fanatic joked in the chat: “But the candle will probably be on a zucchini. You know, I’m a vegetarian.”

When asked how he felt about turning 76, Simmons added: “I feel good!”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“I am grateful that I’m here, that I am alive for another day.

“I’ll spend my birthday doing what I do every day, which is to help people.”

Simmons rose to fame in the 1970s and ‘80s by opening a series of gyms including The Anatomy Asylum in Los Angeles.

Paul Henry and Richard Simmons in an Air New Zealand inflight safety video from 2011.
Paul Henry and Richard Simmons in an Air New Zealand inflight safety video from 2011.

He also released dozens of fitness tapes and DVDs including Sweatin’ to the Oldies, Party off the Pounds and more, with fans loving him for his positive energy and flamboyance.

Simmons stepped out of the spotlight in later life due to the demands of maintaining the energy-filled persona in public, but kept his fans updated on his life on social media.

In March, Simmons revealed to his followers he had been diagnosed with skin cancer.

He took to Facebook to detail the moment he found out he had the disease and told in a lengthy post of how he underwent an attempt to remove the cancer cells.

Latest from Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment