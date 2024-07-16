Richard Simmons died from “apparent natural causes”, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
The fitness guru was found dead in his Los Angeles home on Saturday just one day after his 76th birthday, and while the LA Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating his cause of death, the LAFD has commented on his passing.
In a statement to Entertainment Tonight, LAFD Captain Erik Scott said: “On July 13, 2024, at 9.55 AM, the LAFD responded to a Suspected Death Incident at the 1300 block of N Belfast Drive.
“Upon arrival, one rescue ambulance discovered a 76-year-old male who was pronounced deceased on-scene by firefighter/paramedics due to apparent natural causes.