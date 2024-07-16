“As a result, no hospital transport was necessary.”

Police have said they do not suspect “foul play”, while the LA Medical Examiner’s Office has stated Simmons’ cause of death has been deferred – meaning a probe and additional testing of his body are required, which can take up to three months before a ruling is made on the cause of death.

Richard Simmons' cause of death is under probe following his passing at 76 ... as authorities say more testing is necessary to determine what killed fitness personality https://t.co/8ojjEEDPgB pic.twitter.com/LfzRhr8Lcy — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) July 16, 2024

Two days before he died, Simmons reflected on his hopes for his legacy.

He told People magazine: “I never thought of myself as a celebrity. People don’t know this – I’m really a shy person and a little bit of an introvert.

“But when that curtain goes up that’s a different story. I’m there to make people happy.

“But the accolades I get from emails. I mean, today most probably, we’ll answer over 100 emails.

“And they’ll say, ‘I’m your No1 fan’. And I just write back, and I say, you know, ‘Don’t say that because I’m a human being just like you. And I know that you do good things, too.’”

He kept his fans updated on his life on social media – and in March told them he had been diagnosed with and undergone gruelling treatment for skin cancer.

He added to People: “I know people miss me. And you know what? I miss them, too.

“But I’m able to reach them through phone calls… and through emails. And I do leave the house sometimes. But I’m in disguise.”