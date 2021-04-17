Felix Silla, who played Cousin Itt on The Addams Family, has died aged 84

Felix Silla died at the age of 84 after battling pancreatic cancer. Photo / Getty Images

Felix Silla, the actor who played beloved Addams family member Cousin Itt in the original TV series, has died at the age of 84 after battling pancreatic cancer.

His friend Gil Gerard, who starred alongside Silla in Buck Rogers in the 25th Century, confirmed the news on Twitter, writing: "Felix died just a few hours ago and the only good I can draw from his passing is that he didn't suffer any longer.

"I will miss him terribly, especially the great time we had at our panels."

Silla died on Friday.

Felix died just a few hours ago and the only good I can draw from his passing is that he didn’t suffer any longer. I will miss him terribly, especially the great time we had at our panels. Just him telling me to ,” go ‘ f ‘ myself”. 😢 — Gil Gerard (@Gil_Gerard) April 16, 2021

Born in a small village just outside Rome, Italy in January 1937, Silla travelled to the United States in 1955, where he originally toured with the Ringling Bros circus as a trapeze artist.

Rest in peace, Felix Silla (1937-2021). The actor-stuntman’s many credits include The Addams Family, Buck Rogers in the 25th Century, Return of the Jedi, Planet of the Apes, and the original Star Trek. pic.twitter.com/eBseKm6DkD — Humanoid History (@HumanoidHistory) April 16, 2021

Landing roles as a stuntman in Hollywood due to his circus skills, his career began with the 1963 comedy A Ticklish Affair.

Silla also worked as a body double, often for children, in movies like The Towering Inferno (1974) and Battlestar Galactica (1978).

Felix Silla played Cousin Itt on Adam's Family. Photo / Getty Images

He had roles in the original Star Trek, Space Ball and Star Wars: Episode VI, in which he played an Ewok.

But his best known role was as part of the creepy Addams Family in a body-length hairpiece, bowler hat and sunglasses as Cousin Itt on the programme which ran from 1964 to 1966.

Silla leaves behind his wife of Sue and their children Bonnie and Michael. The couple had been married since 1965.