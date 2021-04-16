Peaky Blinders stars, filmmakers lead tributes to Helen McCrory

British actor Helen McCrory has died at the age of 52 after suffering from cancer. Video / BBC / Warner Bros

New Zealand actor Sam Neill is among the stars paying tribute to actress Helen McCrory.

Neill wrote that he was "devastated" to hear the news she had died, and reflected on their time together in Peaky Blinders. Neill played Chief Inspector Chester Campbell in the show.

Goodbye .Devastated my friend #HelenMcCrory died today . That brilliant woman- the greatest of actors. I so loved our time on #PeakyBlinders . She was witty , kind , skilled . Riotously funny .. and so damn cool. So young. Heartbroken for Damien +her family. pic.twitter.com/YHDYsV1VFh — Sam Neill (@TwoPaddocks) April 16, 2021

Cillian Murphy also paid tribute to the actress.

The Peaky Blinders star admitted he was "brokenhearted" by the news of McCrory death, after she lost her battle to cancer at the age of 52.

Filmmakers and actors have mourned the loss of Helen McCrory who died after a 'heroic' battle with cancer. Photo / AP

In a statement, he said: "I am broken-hearted to lose such a dear friend. Helen was a beautiful, caring, funny, compassionate human being. She was also a gifted actor – fearless and magnificent. She elevated and made humane every scene, every character she played.

"It was a privilege to have worked with this brilliant woman, to have shared so many laughs over the years. I will dearly miss my pal. My love and thoughts are with Damian and her family."

JK Rowling also posted her own tribute to McCrory, who starred in both parts of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows as Narcissa Malfoy, the mother of Draco Malfoy.

She wrote on her Twitter account: "I'm devastated to learn of the death of Helen McCrory, an extraordinary actress and a wonderful woman who's left us far too soon. My deepest condolences to her family, especially her husband and children. Simply heartbreaking news."

Bafta, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, wrote in their tribute: "We're sad to hear of the death of actor Helen McCrory. As well as fearless Polly Gray in Bafta-winning Peaky Blinders, she was in 2007 Best Film Bafta winner The Queen, amongst many other films and TV shows."

I’m devastated to learn of the death of Helen McCrory, an extraordinary actress and a wonderful woman who’s left us far too soon. My deepest condolences to her family, especially her husband and children. Simply heartbreaking news. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 16, 2021

Sir Sam Mendes, who directed Skyfall, in which Helen starred, added in a statement: "The film and theatre world has lost a one of a kind actress, and her family and friends have been robbed of an extraordinary, indomitable spirit. The world will be an infinitely poorer place without Helen in it."

And comedian Matt Lucas wrote: "Helen McCrory will be remembered not just for her remarkable stage and screen performances but also for her selflessness and generosity. She and Damian were the motor driving FeedNHS, working tirelessly during the pandemic to raise millions for others. What a tremendous loss."

Helen McCrory will be remembered not just for her remarkable stage and screen performances, but also for her selflessness and generosity. She and Damian were the motor driving FeedNHS, working tirelessly during the pandemic to raise millions for others. What a tremendous loss. — Matt Lucas (@RealMattLucas) April 16, 2021

Helen's husband Damian Lewis confirmed her death today.

He wrote: "I'm heartbroken to announce that after a heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and mighty woman that is Helen McCrory has died peacefully at home, surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family. She died as she lived. Fearlessly. God we loved her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives. She blazed so brightly. Go now, Little One, into the air, and thank you."

- Additional reporting NZ Herald