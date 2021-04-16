Sex and The City reboot: John Corbett to reprise his role as Aidan Shaw

Actors Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie) and John Corbett (Aidan) in a scene from Sex and The City. Photo / Getty Images

A fan favourite Sex and the City character will reprise his role.

That's right, Aidan is back - meaning arguably Carrie Bradshaw's best love interest will feature in the highly anticipated reboot.

John Corbett, who played Aidan Shaw in the popular HBO series, spoke to Page Six about reprising his role, and called the opportunity "very exciting".

"I'm going to do the show," he told the outlet. Speaking about the number of episodes had signed on to appear in, he said: "I think I might be in quite a few."

The 10-episode revival is called "And Just Like That..." and will feature three out of four of the leading ladies: Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), Charlotte (Kristen Davis), and Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker).

"I like all those people, they've been very nice to me," he said, speaking about the SATC cast.

HBO did not comment on whether Corbett's role in the revival had been confirmed.

The now 59-year-old played a furniture designer on the HBO show, but Carrie broke up with him because he was dead set on getting married. Carrie cheated on him with none other than Mr Big (played by Chris Noth). Aidan briefly appeared in the second movie spinoff released in 2010.

Corbett commented on the news Kim Cattrall would not sign on to reprise her role as Samantha Jones, and whether he had witnessed any feuds between her and SJP.

"They were always cordial," he said. "Cordial with me. I got to know the other girls because when you show up for work, you've got to wait a few hours while they finish up a scene, but we always had nice chats and hugs. I never saw it or heard about it."

The reports of Aidan joining the reboot follows hints Chris Noth will also be back as Mr Big.

"Everything changes - including announcements in the rags," he replied to a fan on social media, teasing previous reports that he would not feature in the reboot were not true.

There isn't currently a premiere date for the reboot, but it looks like die-hard Sex and The City fans have a lot to look forward to. All six seasons are available to binge on Neon in New Zealand.