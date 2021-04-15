Emma Corrin reveals she has crush on her The Crown co-star

Emma Corrin revealed she 'fancied' a co-star on The Crown in a video with Jessica Alba and Kelly Sayer for Vanity Fair. Photo / Netflix

Emma Corrin has a crush on one of her The Crown co-stars.

The 25-year-old actress - who played Princess Diana on the regal series - joined Jessica Alba for a boozy game of Never Have I Ever for Vanity Fair, where she revealed she fancied a "recent" co-star.

Asked if the show was in "the last three years", Emma said: "Well I've only been working for that long, so that kind of is."

They were also joined by Kelly Sawyer who questioned if Emma fancied Josh O'Connor - who played Prince Charles on The Crown - but Emma quickly denied that.

Emma Corrin played Princess Diana in The Crown season 4, but denied having a crush on her co-star wh played Prince Charles, Josh O'Connor. Photo / Netflix

Kelly said: "Was it Prince Charles? That's what we're all wondering. That's what we all want to know, was it Prince Charles?"

Emma replied: "Actually, no it wasn't Prince Charles, no, which was probably for the best because that was a long shoot so that could have been excruciating."

It comes after Emma seemingly came out as "queer" last week when she shared some images from her Pop magazine feature where she is dressed up as a bride, and referred to herself as a "queer bride" in the caption.

She wrote alongside the images: "ur fave queer bride "#POP44 OUT NOW "@thepopmag @esther_theaker (sic)"

As of the time of writing, Emma has not commented further on the caption, but many fans have taken to the comments of her post to welcome her to the LGBTQ community.

The Pennyworth star said last year she isn't interested in finding a partner right now because she'd rather "take care" of herself.

She said: "I'd rather navigate this on my own. It's nicer to feel like I'm taking care of me."

However, the actress also said she plans to put firm boundaries in place for herself so that she isn't taken advantage of.

She explained: "It's a lot of new experiences in a short amount of time. You have to be very good at setting boundaries for yourself, so you're not taken advantage of."