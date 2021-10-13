Fans shocked by Victoria Beckham's new look during live TV interview

Victoria Beckham visits ABC's "Good Morning America" in Times Square in New York City. Photo / James Devaney/GC Images

Victoria Beckham has sat down for a live TV interview to promote her beauty line today, and fans quickly pointed out just how different she looked.

The 47-year-old English designer, who was formerly Posh Spice in UK girl band the Spice Girls, appeared on Good Morning America to talk all things makeup and fashion – but viewers' attention was focused more on her seemingly different appearance.

.@victoriabeckham is giving us marriage advice and beauty advice this morning in Times Square! pic.twitter.com/g911za8eKI — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 12, 2021

Beckham, who co-runs her own luxury designer and beauty brands, appeared to be sporting much fuller lips during the sit-down TV chat.

Viewers took to social media to express their concerns over Beckham's altered appearance, with one declaring the former Spice Girl was "freaking me out".

Victoria Beckham on GMA is freaking me out. She only moves her eye lids and lips when speaking...it's so unnatural and distracting. The botox/filler game can work for pics, but wow it's not good for life things. pic.twitter.com/N0DkwIyiRL — Blatina Momma, Esq. (@73mbh) October 12, 2021

So she says that she is focused on beauty right now… but what on earth is she doing to her own face!?!? I dont think thats beauty! Im not sure that someone who make that to her own face can talk about BEAUTY — [... Rafre@K ...] (@rafreak) October 12, 2021

Oh boy - she needs to sue the plastic surgeon who did that to her face! — When Butter Flies (@FliesWhen) October 13, 2021

my gosh her lip injection looks terrible. Whyyyyy are women doing this to themselves??!! 😒😕 — Dodi (@Dodi_inthe467) October 12, 2021

Love Victoria Beckham but what’s been done to her lips is a shame. #GoodMorningAmerica pic.twitter.com/HEYxh8KzFo — Whitley Marion (@WhitleyMarionGW) October 12, 2021

For many years, Beckham denied having ever had plastic surgery. However in 2016, she eventually admitted to having a breast enlargement many years ago.

"I should probably say, don't mess with your boobs," Beckham wrote in a letter addressed to her younger self for the October 2016 issue of British Vogue. "All those years I denied it – stupid. A sign of insecurity. Just celebrate what you've got."

In 2019, Beckham said she was yet to undergo any facial cosmetic treatments, which includes anti-wrinkle injections and fillers.

"I haven't been tempted by a cosmetic procedure, but never say never," she told The Morning at the time.

Elsewhere in the chat, Beckham ruled out a Spice Girls reunion, saying it was no longer her passion to "sing and dance".

She also discussed the secret to her 23-year marriage with English football legend David Beckham.

"We have a lot of fun, we support each other with everything that we do," she said.

"It's about having fun and enjoying that person's company. I genuinely love being with him, which is good after all those years."