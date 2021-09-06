Posh shares rude, candid photo of husband David Beckham

David Beckham and his wife Victoria. Photo / Getty Images

Victoria Beckham has captured a rude photo of her husband and shared it online without the football icon being aware.

The former Manchester United star was snapped leaning on the side of a pool-deck in a position that revealed a little bit too much of his famously sculpted physique.

The 46-year-old was lying on his front wearing black trunks that had fallen below the equator when Victoria photographed the moment in all its glory

Reports have speculated Beckham had no idea the photo was being taken.

Victoria Beckham couldn't help herself. Photo / @victoriabeckham

Victoria, 47, shared the shot on Instagram with a caption: "Happy Sunday, you're welcome".

Her post also credited herself as the photographer.

As reported by The Sun, power couple's friend, Elton John's husband David Furnish, 58, reacted to the social media snap, writing: "Bottoms up" in a comment that included a flame emoji.

Another fan wrote: "Happy Sunday indeed thanks for sharing".

One other laughed that the cheeky picture was "how to break the Instagram".

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham. Photo / Getty Images

The co-owner of a the new Major League Soccer team Inter Miami CF had not responded to the photo being posted on Monday.

Beckham's frame continues to marvel fans and he said recently he is in the best shape of his post-football career, on the same day he was announced as a global ambassador for gym chain F45.

He left fans weak at the knees after he was captured on camera during a sweaty gym session which was shared with his 66 million Instagram followers.

David is back living in the UK and recently appeared as the guest of honour at ITV's charity football match Soccer Aid.

He was cheered onto the pitch last night with host Dermot O'Leary to give his views on the sides' performances and talk about the good work of the charity partner Unicef, for whom he is an ambassador.