Fans praise Seven Sharp presenter Hilary Barry for sharing before and after selfies

Hilary Barry posted a photo before she has had her hair and makeup done for Seven Sharp. Photo / Instagram via Hilary Barry

Hilary Barry has earned praise after sharing a before and after photo ahead of appearing on television.

While she looks stunning in both pictures, the Seven Sharp presenter posted the before and after snaps to bring attention to how much work it takes to be camera-ready.

"How it started vs how it's going."

"Just so you know, two professionals in the TVNZ makeup department spend an hour every day doing this to me. Bless them."

Barry is stunning in both photos and said it takes an "hour" for the hair and makeup teams to create her on-camera look. Photo / Hilary Barry via Instagram

And her fans were quick to praise Barry in the comments for her "refreshing" authenticity.

"Thank you so much for keeping it real for us! You are a beautiful human," one person said.

Another shared: "Both beautiful...thank you for being real with us."

The Hits Radio host Anika Moa joked: "Tinder profile pics!"

Several thanked Barry for inspiring women to embrace how they look, regardless of if their hair and makeup are done or not.

"You are such a fabulous advocate for all generations of women. Love that you keep it real," one comment read.

"You are a legend, showing us the before and after, not many women would do that. Good on ya," another person posted.

Barry is known for being refreshingly candid about her appearance and reminds her fans to not give in to criticism about one's appearance and the pressure to appear perfect all the time.

In March, Barry once again reminded a troll she would not listen to sexist comments about her wardrobe choices on air.

Barry appeared in a soft pink halter-neck top that exposed her shoulders, but even that chaste flash of flesh was too much for one critic.

"Hilary," the outraged New Zealander wrote, "that top is hardly appropriate for the role of a tv presenter. Come on you can do better than this."

"Perhaps you could be more specific?" Barry countered, only to be met with radio silence.

Her fans went into bat for the star, who expressed shock that anyone could find fault with the look - and poured praise on Barry's appearance.

Barry never fails to stand up to her critics and inspire women in Aotearoa.

"Some might accuse me of deliberately addressing like this to wind up Ken, Geoff and Barbara. They're not wrong," she shared in December while wearing a stunning blouse that showed her shoulders.