Newshub's former political editor Tova O'Brien endured "bullying" in her final days with Discovery and she is "devastated" to be taking her fight against a restraint of trade clause to the Employment Relations Authority (ERA), her lawyer says.

O'Brien would be prevented from starting work with her new employer, MediaWorks, for three months if she is subject to the clause following an ERA determination.

Discovery's legal representation Peter Kiely will be making closing statements this afternoon to end the three-day hearing.

Discovery submits that O'Brien would be taking intimate knowledge of Newshub to a direct competitor and that "breathing space" is needed.

The launch date for O'Brien's new breakfast radio show on Today FM hasn't been confirmed but is rumoured to be this month.

"Why would you want to become a talented person if your employer can trap you for months on end?" her lawyer Charlotte Parkhill said in closings statements today.

"It is not in the public interest for Tova to be restrained from working in her chosen profession."

Parkhill said skill and talent is not something that should be restrained, and the "only possible benefit" of the restraint of trade would be to cause a competitive disadvantage to MediaWorks.

Discovery's refusal to engage in O'Brien's offer of taking annual leave near the end of her time at Newshub was "unfair", Parkhill said.

"This is bullying by Discovery, and she is devastated to be here fighting this case."

O'Brien announced her resignation at the beginning of November last year in time to finish at Discovery before Christmas, take a month's leave, and finish out her contract in time for Today FM's launch by the end of this month. But then Discovery told her it would be enforcing the three-month restraint clause in her contract.

A three-day hearing at the ERA in Auckland has taken place between O'Brien and Discovery after no agreement could be made over the contractual clause.

"The fact that she's now got the job in the radio station with her name on it, is because she worked for the respondent [Discovery] in a high-profile position," said ERA member Marija Urlich.

"That is why [MediaWorks director of news and talk Dallas Gurney] wants her and what I understand the respondent is saying, is that we need a bit of time to separate this out and this new person [Newshub political editor Jenna Lynch], we can start to build her profile in the same way.

"Because in this fiercely competitive market, that's what you need."

Parkhill said yesterday the clause would effectively mean O'Brien would have to "sit at home doing nothing" or resort to bar tending, her job prior to her journalism career.

But Discovery's director of news Sarah Bristow argued that Newshub is in direct competition with MediaWorks, and restraint of trade would provide "breathing space".

"Discovery is concerned she is taking with her intimate knowledge and information she has built up at Newshub, and will use that potentially to benefit MediaWorks.

"She ... holds a key role at Newshub and is going to a direct competitor of Newshub in another key role."

O'Brien often appeared on The AM Show and was broadcast on both TV3 and Magic Talk radio - harking back to when MediaWorks owned both the radio and TV networks.

Restraint of trade clauses are designed to prevent employees from jumping ship to work for a competitor.

In this case, Discovery will have to convince the ERA that O'Brien's new radio show is similar to her former role as a TV political editor.

MediaWorks previously owned TV3 but sold its TV arm to Discovery in September 2020. Now O'Brien is jumping back to MediaWorks.