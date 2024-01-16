Melanie Lynskey is nominated for multiple Emmy awards tonight including Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series. Photo / AP

New Zealand actress Melanie Lynskey will not be attending the 2024 Emmy Awards today because she has Covid-19.

The 46-year-old, who is nominated for multiple awards including Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series for her performance as Shauna in Yellowjackets, shared the “painful” news on Instagram hours before the award show was due to start.

She posted a photo of a picture her young daughter drew for her husband Jason Ritter and explained that her “little one” came home from school on Friday and was “really warm”. A Covid test confirmed the girl was positive for the virus and it wasn’t long before Lynskey was too.

“We are both feeling fine, but the way!” she wrote. “But I’m giving out our personal medical information to let everyone know why I’m not attending the Emmys tonight!” The New Plymouth-born actress added that, as much as she would like to celebrate at the event, she would “never want to put anyone’s health at risk”.

As well as Lynskey’s nomination, Yellowjackets – a series following a high-school girls’ football team who survive a plane crash – is nominated for Best Drama Series.

Lynskey continued to say she had a “bit of a cry” when her test came up positive, adding: “For many years, these types of amazing events were not a part of my life, and to finally be invited to the party and not get to go is painful! This is the greatest honour of my career, and there was a team of amazing people who were going to get me ready today.”

Her dress for the evening was designed by Christian Siriano, whom she thanked and said she hoped there would be another occasion for her to wear the gown. She wished her fellow Yellowjackets cast and crew well for the night, jokingly adding: “I will be googling to see what you’re all wearing.”

Lynskey then shared a kind message for the other actresses in her nomination category, including Sharon Horgan for Bad Sisters, Elisabeth Moss for The Handmaid’s Tale, Bella Ramsey for The Last of Us, Keri Russell for The Diplomat and Sarah Snook for Succession, telling them they are an “incredible group of actors”.

“I worship every one of you brilliant geniuses,” she said adding: “Still pinching myself that my name is mentioned alongside all of yours.”

Melanie Lynskey in Yellowjackets, season 2.

Referencing her daughter’s picture, Lynskey told fans she was given the drawing when she was “sitting despondently on the stairs”, explaining: “One page says that she loves me and the other page says that Dada loves me, and then there’s a mama snail and baby snails (???). Anyway. It reminded me of all that is important in my world. I would choose cuddling my feverish little one every time, even if it means missing a night like tonight.”

This is the second successive year in which Lynskey has received a nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her performance in Yellowjackets. The actress is also up for the Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series award for her role as Kathleen Coghlan in The Last of Us.

In 2022, she won a Critics Choice Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Yellowjackets.

Lynskey, one of New Zealand’s most successful actresses, was recently home for Christmas and is understood to have spent the festive season with family in Taranaki.

The mother of one is due back in NZ early next year to film Andrew Niccol’s new movie I, Object in Wellington.

This year marks 30 years since she first appeared on our screens in Peter Jackson’s acclaimed film Heavenly Creatures, released in 1994. She also starred in Coyote Ugly and Two and a Half Men before finding critical acclaim with her more recent titles.