“Let’s recognise all New Zealand birds, but let’s be clear - there is one bird that is better than all others,” Oliver replied.

Keoghan asked if he was referring to the hoiho.

“It’s the pūteketeke, you are absolutely out of your mind. Those should not be mentioned in the same sentence,” the talk show host retorted.

Despite Keoghan’s suggestion the pūteketeke was “very last year”, Oliver refused to concede, declaring last year’s winning bird “timeless” and “majestic”.

John Oliver appears on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon dressed as a pūteketeke for the New Zealand's Bird of the Century contest. Photo / via video

“Hoiho, hoiho, off to work you go,” he said. “Pūteketeke for life.”

Picking up his Emmy Award for Outstanding Scripted Variety Show, he told Keoghan and all those watching: “It’s for the pūteketeke.”

It comes after the pūteketeke was declared Bird of the Century in November last year.

Speaking to Anna Burns-Francis on Breakfast at the time, Forest & Bird’s Nicola Toki revealed more than 700,000 people from 195 countries voted in the 2023 election, which “complicated things enormously”. Especially as one very enthusiastic person in Pennsylvania put in 3403 votes - equating to one every three seconds.

Unfortunately for that bird lover, they were disqualified.

John Oliver made an impressive campaign for the Pūteketeke last year.

On an episode of his show last year, Oliver revealed wanted his chosen bird to have “the biggest landslide in the history of the competition”, and explained to his US viewers why New Zealand was holding the election in the first place.

“This is a big deal: New Zealanders love birds,” he exclaimed. “They’re famously known as Kiwis after the kiwi bird and birds feature prominently on their currency, which is frankly much better than what US bills have on them.”

He concluded his campaign for the bird by jokingly adding: “After all, this is what democracy is all about: America interfering in foreign elections.”