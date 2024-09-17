Last year, The Last Week Tonight with John Oliver host campaigned tirelessly for the great crested grebe to win Forest and Bird’s Bird of the Year competition, renamed Bird of the Century to celebrate 100 years.
He was approached by Phil Keoghan, New Zealand-born host of the US version of The Amazing Race, at the ceremony yesterday. As the pair spoke on camera, Keoghan informed him of the results of this year’s Bird of the Year competition.
“Hoiho, hoiho, off to work you go,” he said. “Pūteketeke for life.”
Picking up his Emmy Award for Outstanding Scripted Variety Show, he told Keoghan and all those watching: “It’s for the pūteketeke.”
It comes after the pūteketeke was declared Bird of the Century in November last year.
Speaking to Anna Burns-Francis on Breakfast at the time, Forest & Bird’s Nicola Toki revealed more than 700,000 people from 195 countries voted in the 2023 election, which “complicated things enormously”. Especially as one very enthusiastic person in Pennsylvania put in 3403 votes - equating to one every three seconds.
Unfortunately for that bird lover, they were disqualified.
On an episode of his show last year, Oliver revealed wanted his chosen bird to have “the biggest landslide in the history of the competition”, and explained to his US viewers why New Zealand was holding the election in the first place.
“This is a big deal: New Zealanders love birds,” he exclaimed. “They’re famously known as Kiwis after the kiwi bird and birds feature prominently on their currency, which is frankly much better than what US bills have on them.”
He concluded his campaign for the bird by jokingly adding: “After all, this is what democracy is all about: America interfering in foreign elections.”