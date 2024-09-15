Hoiho surged into first place in the second week of the competition, finishing with 6328 votes, after initially trailing the karure Chatham Island black robin, organisers said. The karure came in second and the kākāpō third.
The yellow-eyed penguin is unique to Aotearoa New Zealand and is thought to be the world’s rarest penguin species, according to Forest & Bird which runs the competition. They are found along the east coast of the South Island, on Rakiura Stewart Island, and the Auckland and Campbell Islands.
The hoiho attracted high-profile endorsements, including from conservationist Dr Jane Goodall, former Prime Minister Helen Clark and Labour leader Chris Hipkins.
“It’s also an opportunity to highlight that more than 80% of them are in trouble, or serious trouble, and they really need our help.”
Rykers said this year’s competition had more of a homegrown feel, after a campaign by United States talk show host John Oliver in 2023 led to a landslide victory for the pūteketeke (Australasian crested grebe).
“We have seen some amazing support from some New Zealand celebrities this year. So Sam Neill just endorsed the pukunui - the southern NZ dotterel - and Paddy Gower’s just supported the Adélie penguin.”
Voters were able to cast their ballots for up to five birds on the online poll, from a selection of 74 “candidates”.
The top 10 votes:
Hoiho yellow-eyed penguin (6328)
Karure Chatham Island black robin (5442)
Kākāpō (4548)
Ruru morepork (4467)
Kea (4206)
Pīwakawaka fantail (4205)
Takahē (3892)
Tawaki piki toka eastern rockhopper penguin (3834)
Kōkako (3445)
Toroa Antipodean albatross (3415)
