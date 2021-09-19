Emmys 2021: List of nominated shows and actors, where to watch in NZ

Ted Lasso stars Brendan Hunt, Hannah Waddingham, and Brett Goldstein at the Television Academy's reception to to honour 73rd Emmy Award nominees ahead of today's ceremony. Photo / Getty Images

The 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony gets under way this afternoon.

There are several shows likely to win big from a range of streaming services, including Netflix's The Crown, Apple TV +'s Ted Lasso, and The Handmaid's Tale, which streams on Neon in New Zealand. Read more about the eight shows you need to know about here.

Cedric the Entertainer is this year's presenter.

What show has the most nominations?

Netflix's latest season of British royal drama The Crown and Star Wars television series The Mandalorian on Disney+ topped this year's nominations with 24 nods each.

Disney+ series WandaVision has the most limited-series nods with 23, and Apple TV+ comedy Ted Lasso is up for 20 for its debut season.

Paul Bettany as Vision and Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff in Marvel Studios' WandaVision. Photo / Disney +

Hulu's dystopian drama The Handmaid's Tale is up for 21 nominations, as is Saturday Night Live, which extended its all-time record number of nominations to 306.

Are any New Zealanders nominated?

The Boys, starring Karl Urban and Anthony Starr, is among the shows up for awards today.

The show follows a group of vigilantes who set out to take down corrupt superheroes who abuse their powers. The show is nominated for Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series.

How to watch in NZ

In New Zealand, you can watch E! Live From The Red Carpet: 2021 Emmys on E! (Sky channel 14 and Sky Go) and the 73rd Emmy Awards ceremony live on Vibe (Sky channel 6).

The ceremony begins at noon and the red carpet gets under way from 10am.

Nominations and winners

Here are the list of nominees in the major categories. Winners will be updated in bold.

Best comedy series

black-ish

Cobra Kai

Emily in Paris

Hacks

The Flight Attendant

The Kominsky Method

Pen15

Ted Lasso

Best comedy actor

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

William H. Macy, Shameless

Jason Sudeikis in Ted Lasso. Sudeikis was nominated for an Emmy award for outstanding leading actor in a comedy series. Photo / AP

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Kenan Thompson, Kenan

Best comedy actress

Aidy Bryant, Shrill

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Allison Janney, Mom

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

Jean Smart, Hacks

Best comedy supporting actress

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live

Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live

Best drama series

Lovecraft Country

The Boys

Bridgerton

The Crown

The Handmaid's Tale

The Mandalorian

Pose

This Is Us

Best drama actor

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country

Josh O'Connor, The Crown

Rege-Jean Page in a scene from Bridgerton. Photo / Netflix

Rege-Jean Page, Bridgerton

Billy Porter, Pose

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

Best drama actress

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Mj Rodriguez, Pose

Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country

Best drama supporting actor

Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale

O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid's Tale

John Lithgow, Perry Mason

Chris Sullivan, This Is Us

Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian

Max Minghella, The Handmaid's Tale

Best drama supporting actress

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale

The Handmaid's Tale season 4.

Emerald Fennell, The Crown

Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country

Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid's Tale

Best television movie

Dolly Parton's Christmas On The Square

Oslo

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

Sylvie's Love

Uncle Frank

Best limited series

I May Destroy You

Mare of Easttown

The Queen's Gambit

The Underground Railroad

WandaVision

Best movie/mini series actor

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Leslie Odom Jr, Hamilton

Best movie/mini series actress

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Michaela Coel is the creator, writer, star and executive producer of I May Destroy You, a series based on her own experiences of sexual assault. Photo / Supplied

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Best supporting actor in a limited series or movie

Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown

Daveed Diggs, Hamilton

Jonathan Groff, Hamilton

Anthony Ramos, Hamilton

Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You

Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen's Gambit

Best guest actor in a drama series

Don Cheadle, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Charles Dance, The Crown

Timothy Olyphant, The Mandalorian

Courtney B. Vance, Lovecraft Country

Carl Weathers, The Mandalorian

Best guest actress in a drama series

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid's Tale

Claire Foy, The Crown

Mckenna Grace, The Handmaid's Tale

Sophie Okonedo, Ratched

Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us

Best guest actor in a comedy series

Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live

Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live

Morgan Freeman, The Kominsky Method

Emma Corrin as Princess Diana in The Crown. Photo / Netflix

Daniel Kaluuya, Saturday Night Live

Daniel Levy, Saturday Night Live

Best guest actress in a comedy series

Jane Adams, Hacks

Yvette Nicole Brown, A Black Lady Sketch Show

Bernadette Peters, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist

Issa Rae, A Black Lady Sketch Show

Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live

Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live

Best variety talk series

Conan

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

John Oliver is nominated for his show Last Week Tonight. Photo / Getty Images

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Best reality competition series

The Amazing Race

Nailed It!

RuPaul's Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice