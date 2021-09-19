Emmys 2021: List of nominated shows and actors, where to watch in NZ

The 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony gets under way this afternoon.
There are several shows likely to win big from a range of streaming services, including Netflix's The Crown, Apple TV +'s Ted Lasso, and The Handmaid's Tale, which streams on Neon in New Zealand. Read more about the eight shows you need to know about here.
Stay tuned at nzherald.co.nz/entertainment for live updates and everything you need to know about the glitz and glamour of today's award shows. We will cover everything from the best acceptance speeches to the wackiest moments.
Read More
- Emmy nominations 2021: The Boys starring Karl Urban and Anthony Starr up for five awards - NZ H...
- Emmy Awards 2020: The best moments from the 'Pandemmys' you may have missed - NZ Herald
- Emmy awards 2021: Claire Foy wins Emmy for 1 minute and 49 seconds of screen time on The Crown ...
- Spy: Kiwi stars cheeky pleas for Emmy awards - NZ Herald
Cedric the Entertainer is this year's presenter.
What show has the most nominations?
Netflix's latest season of British royal drama The Crown and Star Wars television series The Mandalorian on Disney+ topped this year's nominations with 24 nods each.
Disney+ series WandaVision has the most limited-series nods with 23, and Apple TV+ comedy Ted Lasso is up for 20 for its debut season.
Hulu's dystopian drama The Handmaid's Tale is up for 21 nominations, as is Saturday Night Live, which extended its all-time record number of nominations to 306.
Are any New Zealanders nominated?
The Boys, starring Karl Urban and Anthony Starr, is among the shows up for awards today.
The show follows a group of vigilantes who set out to take down corrupt superheroes who abuse their powers. The show is nominated for Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series.
How to watch in NZ
In New Zealand, you can watch E! Live From The Red Carpet: 2021 Emmys on E! (Sky channel 14 and Sky Go) and the 73rd Emmy Awards ceremony live on Vibe (Sky channel 6).
The ceremony begins at noon and the red carpet gets under way from 10am.
Nominations and winners
Here are the list of nominees in the major categories. Winners will be updated in bold.
Best comedy series
black-ish
Cobra Kai
Emily in Paris
Hacks
The Flight Attendant
The Kominsky Method
Pen15
Ted Lasso
Best comedy actor
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
William H. Macy, Shameless
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Kenan Thompson, Kenan
Best comedy actress
Aidy Bryant, Shrill
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Allison Janney, Mom
Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish
Jean Smart, Hacks
Best comedy supporting actress
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live
Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
Best drama series
Lovecraft Country
The Boys
Bridgerton
The Crown
The Handmaid's Tale
The Mandalorian
Pose
This Is Us
Best drama actor
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country
Josh O'Connor, The Crown
Rege-Jean Page, Bridgerton
Billy Porter, Pose
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
Best drama actress
Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Mj Rodriguez, Pose
Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country
Best drama supporting actor
Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale
O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid's Tale
John Lithgow, Perry Mason
Chris Sullivan, This Is Us
Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian
Max Minghella, The Handmaid's Tale
Best drama supporting actress
Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale
Emerald Fennell, The Crown
Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country
Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid's Tale
Best television movie
Dolly Parton's Christmas On The Square
Oslo
Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
Sylvie's Love
Uncle Frank
Best limited series
I May Destroy You
Mare of Easttown
The Queen's Gambit
The Underground Railroad
WandaVision
Best movie/mini series actor
Paul Bettany, WandaVision
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Leslie Odom Jr, Hamilton
Best movie/mini series actress
Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Best supporting actor in a limited series or movie
Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown
Daveed Diggs, Hamilton
Jonathan Groff, Hamilton
Anthony Ramos, Hamilton
Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You
Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen's Gambit
Best guest actor in a drama series
Don Cheadle, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Charles Dance, The Crown
Timothy Olyphant, The Mandalorian
Courtney B. Vance, Lovecraft Country
Carl Weathers, The Mandalorian
Best guest actress in a drama series
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid's Tale
Claire Foy, The Crown
Mckenna Grace, The Handmaid's Tale
Sophie Okonedo, Ratched
Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us
Best guest actor in a comedy series
Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live
Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live
Morgan Freeman, The Kominsky Method
Daniel Kaluuya, Saturday Night Live
Daniel Levy, Saturday Night Live
Best guest actress in a comedy series
Jane Adams, Hacks
Yvette Nicole Brown, A Black Lady Sketch Show
Bernadette Peters, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
Issa Rae, A Black Lady Sketch Show
Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live
Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live
Best variety talk series
Conan
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Best reality competition series
The Amazing Race
Nailed It!
RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice