Emily Ratajkowski responds to Pete Davidson dating rumours

Emily Ratajkowski has seemingly responded to rumours about her new relationship. Photo / Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski has seemingly responded to rumours about her new relationship. Photo / Getty Images

Rumours have been swirling about Emily Ratajkowski and a certain comedian this week and now the star has responded.

Earlier this week, an anonymous source sent a message to the Instagram gossip page Deux Moi saying the model and Pete Davidson were seen getting cosy together.

While the two Hollywood stars are yet to confirm the rumours, Ratajkowski liked a viral tweet on Twitter that reads “I will be dating Pete Davidson next.”

It comes after a source told US Weekly, “Pete and Emily have been talking for a couple months now,” adding that they’re “in the very early stages, but both really like each other”.

The source also claimed that the two met through mutual friends who set them up.

“Pete makes Emily laugh and he loves how intelligent she is,” the source revealed.

The model has caught the attention of fans with her recent Twitter activity. Photo / Twitter

Rumours first started swirling when Deux Moi reposted a screenshot of a message that read, “Can’t believe I’m saying this anon please,” the source said, “Em Rata and Pete Davidson on a date in Brooklyn together. Holding hands and all.”

Adding, “His hands were all over her, and they’re clearly, clearly hooking up.”

Ratajkowski and her husband, Sebatian Bear-McClard, separated in September after four years of marriage with the supermodel claiming the reason for their split was because he was unfaithful.

Meanwhile, Davidson separated from reality star Kim Kardashian after a whirlwind nine-month relationship.

Speaking to E! News, a source said at the time, “They have a lot of love and respect for each other,” adding, “but found that the long distance and their demanding schedules made it really difficult to maintain a relationship.”

An anonymous source sent a message to Instagram gossip page Deux Moi. Photo / Instagram

However, it was later claimed by a source that the Skims founder ended her relationship with the comedian because of his “immaturity”.

A source told Page Six: “Pete is 28 and Kim is 41 – they are just in very different places at the moment.

“Pete is totally spontaneous and impulsive and wants her to fly to New York, or wherever he is on a moment’s notice. But Kim has four kids and it isn’t that easy. She needs to focus on the kids.”

The couple broke up after first being linked in October last year weeks after the reality star made her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live, where the pair shared a kiss during a sketch.