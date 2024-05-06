Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling share a kissing scene in their new film The Fall Guy. Photo / Universal Pictures

The actress says she has “definitely not enjoyed” taking part in some intimate scenes throughout her career.

As an Oscar-nominated actress with a string of hits to her name, Emily Blunt has enjoyed both critical acclaim and box-office success.

However, the star of movies such as The Devil Wears Prada and The Young Victoria has now revealed that she has suffered for her art.

Blunt has admitted that she has been less than enthusiastic about kissing some of her famous co-stars – and said that she has even felt like throwing up after some of her on-screen embraces.

“I wouldn’t say it’s sort of extreme loathing, but I’ve definitely not enjoyed some of it,” she said.

Asked whether she ever “wanted to throw up” after kissing an actor, the London-born actress replied: “Absolutely. Absolutely.”

Blunt said that she has developed techniques for kissing some co-stars to whom she is not attracted and has become adept at creating “chemistry”.

“I think my feeling is I’ve got to find something I love about everybody. I have to find something – one thing. Even if it’s one thing.

“It might be like they have a nice laugh or I like how they speak to people. They’re polite. I mean, it might be something random. But find something you love about that person or something you love about them as the character and then kind of lean into that,” she told broadcaster Howard Stern during a radio interview on Sirius 100 XM.

Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling, pictured at the 96th Annual Academy Awards, are the stars of new film The Fall Guy, out in cinemas. Photo / AP

She added: “I have had chemistry with people. I have not had a good time working with them.

“It’s sometimes a strange thing. Sometimes you can really, really like someone and you can be pals if you have a rapport that’s really effortless, but it doesn’t translate on screen.

“And chemistry is this strange thing. It’s an ethereal thing that you can’t really bottle up and buy or sell. It’s like there or it’s not.

“And you can manufacture it. I’ve been doing this long enough. I could have chemistry with this water bottle at this point. You know how to conjure it. But it’s just easier when you have a natural rapport with someone.”

Blunt, 41, was too polite to reveal which co-stars she had not liked kissing but was happy to share details on those that she had enjoyed working with, praising Dwayne Johnson, Robert Downey Jr, Tom Cruise, Matt Damon and Cillian Murphy as great friends.

She said her connection with Ryan Gosling, who she stars opposite in new movie The Fall Guy as his former girlfriend, was genuine.

“I love his wife, Eva. I love their children, and I feel like I’m very lucky to be friends with a gem of a person like him. That’s what I feel,” she said.

Emily Blunt with her husband John Krasinski at the 81st Golden Globe Awards on January 7, 2024. Photo / AP

The British actress, who starred in the 2018 remake of Mary Poppins, has two young daughters with her husband, the American actor John Krasinski, 44.

Last year she announced she was taking a year off from acting to “be there” for her children.

Blunt, who lives in New York, said at the time: “I worked quite a bit last year and my oldest baby is nine, so we’re in the last year of single digits.

“I just feel [like] there are cornerstones to their day that are so important when they’re little.

“And it’s, ‘Will you wake me up? Will you take me to school? Will you pick me up? Will you put me to bed?’ And I just need to be there for all of them for a good stretch. And I just felt that in my bones.”