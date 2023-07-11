Ryan Gosling attends the world premiere of Barbie in Los Angeles sporting a sweet shout-out to his longtime partner Eva Mendes. Photo / Getty Images

Ryan Gosling attends the world premiere of Barbie in Los Angeles sporting a sweet shout-out to his longtime partner Eva Mendes. Photo / Getty Images

Onscreen, Ryan Gosling’s Ken may only have eyes for Margot Robbie’s Barbie, but he’s made sure his real-life partner knows she’s the one in the real world.

During the Barbie world premiere in LA, Gosling gave his rumoured wife Eva Mendes a speial shout out by way of wearing a monogrammed pendant around his neck.

Dressed in a shiny pink-on-pink Gucci suit, Gosling showed off a necklace with the letter “E” written in the signature Barbie font.

According to Access Hollywood, 42-year-old Gosling said of Mendes’ continuous support of the film: “It means everything. It means everything.”

Mendes, who has daughters Esmeralda, 8, and Amada, 7, with Gosling, has been vocal about his new film, taking to Instagram to help promote the Greta Gerwig movie.

“So. F. Funny. So. F. Good. So F excited for you to see this …” she wrote as she shared the photo on Instagram, adding the hashtag “#Thatsmyken”.

Back in May, the actress also posted a photo of herself wearing a Ken doll T-shirt with the caption, “Got that real big Kenergy. Coz girls is players too.”

The couple, who are notoriously quiet and rarely seen together, first met on the set of 2011 film The Place Beyond the Pines.

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes share a strained relationship in 'The Place Beyond the Pines'.

Mendes has spoken out about working with Gosling on that film too, posting: “Mi Hombre. Mi Vida … To say he’s the greatest actor I’ve ever worked with is an understatement.”

For die-hard fans of the low-key Hollywood couple, it would have come as no surprise that Gosling took to the Barbie pink carpet solo. The 2012 premiere of Beyond the Pines is the only time they have walked a carpet together.

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling keep a low profile and do not attend red carpet events together. Photo / Getty Images

But when a follower commented that they hoped the couple would appear together for Gosling’s latest movie, Mendes replied: “What a cool comment, thank you. But we don’t do those things together.

“Like, these photos I’ve been posting, I’m only comfortable posting because it’s already out there.”















