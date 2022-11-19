After 10 years and two children together, Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling's real relationship status has been revealed. Photo / Getty Images

The relationship status of Hollywood stars Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling has been debated for years with rumours never ceasing that the pair are in fact married.

Now, Mendes, in an interview with Australian TV show Today, has let slip what many fans have long suspected: She is in fact married to Gosling, with whom she shares daughters Esmeralda, 8, and Amada, 6.

Speaking to the shows hosts to promote the Ronald McDonald House charity, Mendes, 48, referred to Gosling, 42, as her “husband” as she discussed how much she is enjoying her time in Australia.

“I’m loving it here,” the mother of two said. “Everybody is amazing, everybody is welcoming us, it’s been so beautiful. My husband Ryan is here … and our children are here, we’re having the best time.”

When Today hosts Karl Stefanovic and Allison Langdon shared a clip of a shirtless Gosling in a scene from his hit film Crazy, Stupid, Love, the actress referred to him as her “ordinary” looking husband.

“Yeah, that’s my life, unfortunately,” she joked. “And he’s a great cook and he bakes. I got the short end of the stick, didn’t I?”

Fans have been quick to react to the revelation that the stars at some stage in their decade-long romance have in fact tied the knot.

“Finally we got it. I hope there’s no other reason for announcing this now,” one fan wrote on Instagram while another pointed out Mendes appeared to be wearing a wedding ring.

Earlier this week, in what some might now consider a big hint, Mendes shared an image of a new tattoo which reads: “de Gosling”.

It’s a move that, in Hispanic culture, is common as an addition to a woman’s surname when she marries. In this case: Eva Mendes de Gosling.















