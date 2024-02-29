Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has denied being the alleged actor who 'screamed' at a co-star on set. Photo / AP

Earlier this week actress Rebecca Ferguson claimed an actor “screamed” at her on set, now heavy speculation has pointed fingers at Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson as the alleged actor.

While appearing on the Reign with Josh Smith podcast, Ferguson, 40, revealed she refused to work with a male star after he allegedly yelled at her mid-scene.

The actress has not revealed who the star was noting “it doesn’t matter” but has since confirmed it wasn’t Tom Cruise, whom she worked with on Mission Impossible, or Hugh Jackman, whom she worked with on The Greatest Showman, leaving many fans to speculate it could be Johnson.

Rebecca Ferguson and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson on the set of Hercules.

The actor - who worked with Ferguson in 2014 on Hercules, hit back at claims with a simple tweet on X. Replying to a video of Ferguson’s interview, the much loved actor wrote, “Hate seeing this but love seeing her stand up to bulls***. Rebecca was my guardian angel sent from heaven on set. I love that woman. I’d like to find out who did this”.

Despite Ferguson stipulating the yelling co-star was a man, social media sleuths theorised Emily Blunt could have been involved in the situation after the two women starred alongside each other in The Girl On The Train in 2016.

Speaking to Daily Mail, a representative for the actress denied the claims stating, “Rebecca and Emily are friends and there’s nothing but love between them.”

Ferguson first made the allegations on Tuesday where she said she worked with an “absolute idiot of a co-star”.

Emily Blunt and Rebecca Ferguson on the set of The Girl On The Train.

Speaking to Smith on the podcast she said: “I remember there was a moment and this human being was being so insecure and angry because this person couldn’t get the scenes out,” she said adding, “And I think I was so vulnerable and uncomfortable that I got screamed at.

“But because this person was number one on a call sheet, there was no safety net for me. So no one had my back. And I would cry walking off set.

“This person would literally look at me in front of the whole crew and say, ‘You call yourself an actor?’, ‘This is what I have to work with?’, and ‘What the f**k is this?,’ in front of the whole crew. I stood there just breaking,” she continued.

Ferguson continued to say the unnamed person appeared to be so protected on set that she did not receive any support from producers or the film’s director, however the next day she returned and told the co-star, “You get off my set”.

She claimed producers told her she wasn’t allowed to do that, but the actress allegedly stood her ground and claims she later told the director of the film how wrong the behaviour was.

She said: “The director said, ‘You’re right. I am not taking care of everyone else. I’m trying to fluff this person. Because it’s so unstable.’” Adding, “It was great from that moment, but it took so long for me to get to that. It’s within my last 10 or 12 years and I’ve acted since I was 16.”