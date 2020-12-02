Elliot Page's Umbrella Academy character will not change after transgender announcement, reports say

Elliot Page shared he is transgender in a statement he shared yesterday. Photo / AP

Elliot Page will continue to play his role in the hit Netflix show Umbrella Academy, reports say.

Page plays the cisgender woman Vanya Hargreeves in the show about a family of superheroes. The character's superpowers allow her to absorb sound and convert it into force.

Sources told Variety that Page's character will not change to reflect his gender. The publication adds that Netflix are also updating the metadata associated with Page to reflect his identity and name.

Elliot Page as Vanya Hargreeves in a scene from Umbrella Academy. Photo / Supplied

The show is returning for a third season and the release date is unknown, Digital Spy reports.

The Juno star announced yesterday he is trans.

"I can't begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self," he wrote in the statement posted to his social media accounts.

"I love that I am trans. I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive."

The Umbrella Academy show has two seasons available on Netflix, and is based on the comic book series of the same name penned by My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show became the most popular title in the Netflix library in July went the second season was released.

The actor's message was met with supportive reactions from the stars like Miley Cyrus and Kate Mara.

Lord of The Rings star Sir Ian McKellen thanked Elliot for sharing his journey: "Yours is a voice that needs to be heard, to encourage and educate us all."

Page's wife Emma Portner wrote: "I am so proud of @elliotpage. Trans, queer and non-binary people are a gift to this world. I also ask for patience & privacy but that you join me in the fervent support of trans life every single day. Elliot's existence is a gift in and of itself. Shine on sweet E. Love you so much."

The couple have been married since 2018.