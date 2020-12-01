Hugh Grant's cheeky comment about clashing with female co-stars

Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant of The Undoing appear onstage during the HBO segment of the 2020 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour. Photo / Getty

Hugh Grant has singled out one of his former female co-stars as being "one of the few actresses I haven't fallen out with".

The 60-year-old British actor, who has admitted to not getting along with a string of his famous on-screen loves, told SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show he was still close friends with his Bridget Jones's Diary co-star Renee Zellweger.

Hugh Grant said Renee Zellweger was one of the "few actresses I haven't fallen out with". Photo / Getty

"I love Renee. Uh, she's one of the few actresses I haven't fallen out with," Grant said. "And, we, we got on very well together and, we still exchange long emails."

In what will no doubt distress fans of the 1999 cult romantic classic Notting Hill, Grant's relationship with Julia Roberts was reportedly quite frosty after he made jokes about her appearance.

In a 2004 interview with Oprah Winfrey on her show, Grant said Roberts was "very big-mouthed. Literally, physically, she has a very big mouth. When I was kissing her I was aware of a faint echo".

Then during a 2015 episode of Watch What Happens Live, a fan asked Grant if he and Roberts were still in touch.

Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant starred in romantic comedy Notting Hill. Photo / Getty

"I've probably made too many jokes about the size of her mouth. She might hate me by now," he said.

But it was an infamous interview for Elle magazine in 2009 that exposed the extent of Grant's clashes with co-stars.

He described Julianne Moore as a "brilliant actress" who "loathes me". Of Rachel Weisz, he said: "Clever. Beautiful. Despises me."

It seemed his 2007 Music And Lyrics co-star Drew Barrymore proved the least positive on-set experience for Grant, who admitted he "made her cry" and that she "hates me".

Elaborating on his comments, Grant appeared on The Graham Norton Show in 2016 where he revealed why Barrymore rubbed him up the wrong way.

"She made the mistake of giving me notes," Grant said. "How would you take that, when you're acting with someone?"

Hugh Grant and Drew Barrymore starred in Music And Lyrics. Photo / Getty

He added: "Julianne definitely hates me. Rachel Weisz, I think we got on fine, but I don't know why I said that. Maybe I was going for a comedy triple."

Grant added Australian actress Nicole Kidman to his list of co-stars this year with the hugely popular HBO miniseries, The Undoing, which is streaming on Binge.

Thankfully, Kidman said the pair – who have been friends for 25 years – got along great.

"I feel very comfortable with him and part of what it took for this to work is that this couple has to be very sort of comfortable and happy," Kidman told ET Online.

"You know, Nicole's a laugh," Grant added, saying: "[She's] a gossip, which I love. I can get stuff out of her. You gossip about yourself, which I like. I like all the dirt."

Grant's brutal – albeit refreshing – honesty also covers his male co-stars.

He told Elle that Love Actually director Richard Curtis told him to "be funnier", while The Lair Of The White Worm director Ken Russell screamed at him: "Forget how it f***ing feels, do it how I f***ing showed you, you c**t."