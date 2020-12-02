Why Paris Hilton thinks she's like Mary Poppins

Hilton got candid with Vogue and spilled on her rare bags stolen by the Bling Ring. Photo / Getty Images

Paris Hilton won't carry her hand sanitiser in a "normal" bottle.

The 39-year-old socialite decants her alcohol gel into a crystal-studded container because she would rather be "fashionable" when she takes precautions against coronavirus.

Discussing what she carries in her handbag, she told Vogue.com "I'm like Mary Poppins: I like to carry around everything. I'm always prepared for every situation.

"Lighting is very important to me for photos, so I always have my holographic Lumi case from my collaboration with them. It makes selfies look perfect. My iPhones, of course.

"I have these really cute hand sanitiser bottles that I bought at Kitson that are covered in Swarovski crystals — it kind of looks like a Judith Leiber bag. They're really extra and glamorous. Carrying around a normal Purell bottle is beyond, I don't like it.

"If we're gonna have to do all this, I'd rather make it fashionable — same with my masks.

"I always carry around my Paris Hilton lip gloss and my perfume."

Paris was famously targeted by the 'Bling Ring Gang' between 2008 and 2009 and she revealed they managed to break into her home a staggering eight times, making off with dozens of her designer bags.

She said: "A lot of stuff was stolen by the Bling Ring. They literally came in here eight times when I was out of town, and every time they would pick up as much as they could fit in their arms.

"They stole like all my Birkin bags, all of my iconic Dior bags, my Louis Vuittons — anything that was designer, they took."

And the former Simple Life star admitted the thefts left her devastated because she can't replace so many of the accessories.

She said: "It's heartbreaking because I'll never be able to replace any of that."