Ellen DeGeneres is back after a short five-month break.

The beloved talk show host said goodbye to The Ellen DeGeneres Show in May but it seems the star didn’t like being away from the small screen.

E! News has reported the 64-year-old talk show host is set to make her return to the small screen with a new docustyle series called About Time For Yourself … with Ellen, which will follow her new unemployed lifestyle.

In a short teaser trailer for the show, DeGeneres said “hey everybody, how you doin?” before sharing what the show is about. “Lately, I’ve been taking some time for just myself, away from the cameras, and I’ve been having such a great time, I thought I would share some of what I’ve been doing with you.”

The star then turns to her wife, Portia De Rossi and enthusiastically says “get the camera”.

The eight-episode series will feature the star as she learns new hobbies like bird watching, making cards and crocheting and will be available on her YouTube channel.

DeGeneres said goodbye to her talk show in May after almost two decades on air with an emotional farewell.

Having first fronted the show in 2003, she dropped a bomb on her last episode - telling fans she wasn’t allowed to say “gay” on the show.

" I was not allowed to say ‘gay’,” DeGeneres told viewers. “I said it at home a lot. ‘What are we having for gay breakfast?’ Or ‘pass the gay salt.’ ‘Has anyone seen the gay remote?’ — things like that,” she joked, before revealing what else about her private life she was banned from mentioning when the show started.

“I couldn’t say ‘we’ because that implied that I was with someone. Sure couldn’t say ‘wife’.

“That’s because it wasn’t legal for gay people to get married. And now I say ‘wife’ all the time,” she added, referring to de Rossi.

About Time for Yourself ...With Ellen is exclusively available on her Youtube channel.