Ellen has bid farewell to her long-running talk show, which first aired in 2003. Photo / Getty Images

Ellen DeGeneres has filmed the final episode of her talk show and has thanked fans for their support over the years.

The 64-year-old presenter - who announced in May 2021 she was ending her eponymous daytime programme this year - reflected on how much the world has changed since she shot her first episode in 2003 as she revealed she had taped the show for the final time.

She wrote on Instagram: "Today we taped the final episode of The Ellen Show which airs on May 26th.

"When we started this show in 2003, the iPhone didn't exist. Social media didn't exist. Gay marriage wasn't legal.

"We watched the world change, sometimes for the better, sometimes not. But whatever was happening, my goal was always for the show to be a place where we could all come together and laugh for an hour.

"Being invited into your lives has been the greatest privilege of my life and has brought me incredible joy. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you."

The end of the show comes after it was engulfed in scandal following allegations the set had become a "toxic" place to work.

DeGeneres faced accusations of being "mean" and the furore prompted an internal investigation by bosses at Warner Bros' parent company WarnerMedia.

The presenter issued a statement addressing the reports when the show returned to TV in September 2020 and insisted changes were being made.

DeGeneres said: "I know that I'm in a position of privilege and power and I realise that with that comes responsibility, and I take responsibility for what happens at my show.

"We have had a lot of conversations over the last few weeks about the show, our workplace, and what we want for the future. We have made the necessary changes and today we are starting a new chapter."

DeGeneres also admitted she's not perfect and stressed she was "working" on her behaviour, adding: "The truth is I am that person that you see on TV.

"I am also a lot of other things. I get sad. I get mad. I get anxious. I get frustrated. I get impatient. And I am working on all of that."

She announced the series would be coming to an end in May 2021, saying in an episode of the show: "You may wonder why I've decided to end after 19 seasons.

"The truth is, I always trust my instincts. My instinct told me it's time."