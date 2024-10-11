New Zealand acts on the line-up include Stan Walker, Aaradhna and Swidt.

Eden Fest has confirmed Yung Filly will no longer appear at the event, with the rapper facing rape and sexual assault charges in Australia. Photo / Supplied

On Thursday, Barrientos, 29, appeared in Perth Magistrates Court charged with three counts of assault occasioning bodily harm, four counts of sexual penetration without consent, and one count of impeding another person’s normal breathing or blood circulation by applying pressure to the neck.

The alleged assault is said to have taken place in Barrientos’ hotel room on September 28 after a performance at a nightclub in northern Perth.

Barrientos was taken into custody in Brisbane on Tuesday, before Western Australia authorities extradited him to Perth on Wednesday.

Police opposed his request to be released from custody at his hearing on Thursday, ABC reports. However, Magistrate Tanya Watt disagreed with prosecutors’ argument that it would be difficult to prevent Barrientos from fleeing the state or potentially meddling with witnesses.

Watt granted him bail with strict conditions, including a ban on contacting the alleged victim or posting on social media about the case.

Barrientos must also stay in Western Australia, report daily to police, and post a A$100,000 ($110,000) surety, ABC reports.

He will next appear at Perth Magistrates Court on December 19 for a committal mention.

The musician and influencer was born in Colombia but moved to the United Kingdom as a refugee with his family.

Barrientos currently boasts 1.8 million followers on YouTube, 3.2 million on TikTok and 3 million on Instagram. He also hosts TV shows on the BBC, including Yung Filly’s Celeb Lock-In and Hot Property.