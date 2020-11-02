Eddie Hassell dead: Actor, 30, shot in suspected carjacking

Eddie Hassell. Photo / Getty Images

Actor Eddie Hassell, best known for his work in the 2010 movie The Kids Are All Right and the NBC TV series Surface, has died after being shot.

The Texas-born actor's manager told Variety that Hassell, 30, had died from his injuries after being shot in a suspected carjacking in his home state.

Hassell played the supporting character of Clay in the acclaimed 2010 Oscar-nominated family drama The Kids Are All Right, starring alongside Julianne Moore and Annette Bening.

Before that, he had a recurring, series regular role in Surface, a 2005 US sci-fi series that lasted for one season.

TMZ reports his other on-screen appearances included roles in Family Weekend, Til Death, and smaller roles in TV series and films including 2012, Bones, Southland, Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip and more.

TMZ reports that Hassell was killed early on Sunday morning in Texas in "what appears to be" a carjacking.

The official Twitter account for one of Hassell's more recent films, the 2017 crime film Bomb City, led the tributes as news broke of his death:

We are devastated to learn that one of our lead actors and family members was taken from us this morning way too soon. Please keep us and Eddie’s family in your prayers. #eddiehassell #bombcity #punkangel https://t.co/mabXoaQSjp — Bomb City Film (@BombCityFilm) November 1, 2020

Hassell described himself as a "part-time actor, full-time hooligan" on his Instagram account - where his now-final post, from October 10, showed him standing in front of a castle in Edinburgh: