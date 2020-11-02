Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

Welcome to November. For Trump, the October surprise never came

9 minutes to read

For months, Democrats have worried that Trump might try to gin up a game-changing moment to disrupt the election. Photo / Anna Moneymaker, The New York Times

New York Times
By: Shane Goldmacher and Adam Nagourney

Trump's hope that an economic recovery, a Covid vaccine or a Biden scandal could shake up the race faded with the last light of October.

President Donald Trump began the fall campaign rooting for, and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.