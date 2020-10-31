Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

Rallies are the core of Trump's campaign, and a font of lies and misinformation

9 minutes to read

President Trump this month in Janesville, Wisconsin. Less than a quarter of his statements at the rally were true. Photo / Doug Mills, The New York Times

New York Times
By: Linda Qiu and Michael D. Shear

A recent rally in Wisconsin was typical. In 90 minutes, President Trump made 131 false or inaccurate statements.

Two minutes and 28 seconds into a campaign rally on a recent Saturday night in Janesville, Wisconsin,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.