Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Trump's philanthropy: Big tax write-offs and claims that don't always add up

7 minutes to read

Donald J. Trump in 2006 with George E. Pataki, then governor of New York. A donation of land he was abandoning helped reduce his tax bill. Photo / Librado Romero, The New York Times

New York Times
By: Susanne Craig, Russ Buettner and Mike McIntire

Hidden financial records cast doubt on a number of his charitable commitments and show that most of his giving came from land deals that offset his income.

In President Donald Trump's telling, he is a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.