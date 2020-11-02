Website of the Year
The wine world's most elite circle has a sexual harassment problem

New York Times
By: Julia Moskin

The Court of Master Sommeliers confers high honours, but many women candidates say they've paid a steep price.

Master sommelier is the most prestigious title in American wine, and those who earn it instantly join

