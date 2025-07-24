A global pop sensation has spoken out on the Coldplay kiss cam scandal, voicing concerns over the viral cheating video and its emotional fallout.
Andy Byron, the married chief executive of software company Astronomer, was publicly outed for seemingly having a fling with his co-worker Kristin Cabot after footageof them caught in an embrace at the Coldplay concert went global last week.
Byron has resigned from his role, while Cabot is now on leave from her human resources manager job.
British pop star Ed Sheeran told Mike Hosking on The Mike Hosking Breakfast Show this morning he was concerned about the impact the video has had on the families involved.
Sheeran said he had never done a kiss cam at any of his shows before.
Hosking cited his own concerns for the privacy of everyone involved.
“Let’s be honest. I feel bad for them, I feel really bad for them,” he said.
“I almost think it’s an invasion of privacy.”
“I don’t like the way that it’s unfolding. And I think everyone just has to remember that there’s like children involved, families,” Sheeran said.
Sheeran has sold almost 200 million albums and is one of only a handful of artists on the Spotify Billions Club with more than 10 tracks with over one billion streams.
He last toured New Zealand’s stages in 2023 but is returning three years later, with 2026’s Loop Tour.
Although there’s pressure to match and even outperform his previous shows, Sheeran has faith in his music and what it means to his audience.
“I know I can create special moments.
“I think that when you’re doing these shows, it’s an understanding that it’s not about me, it’s about the community and about the couples that are coming to the gig, the families that are coming to the gig, and what the songs mean to them,” Sheeran said.