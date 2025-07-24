The CEO was seen embracing his firm's HR director at a Coldplay concert. Video / Supplied

A global pop sensation has spoken out on the Coldplay kiss cam scandal, voicing concerns over the viral cheating video and its emotional fallout.

Andy Byron, the married chief executive of software company Astronomer, was publicly outed for seemingly having a fling with his co-worker Kristin Cabot after footage of them caught in an embrace at the Coldplay concert went global last week.

Byron has resigned from his role, while Cabot is now on leave from her human resources manager job.

British pop star Ed Sheeran told Mike Hosking on The Mike Hosking Breakfast Show this morning he was concerned about the impact the video has had on the families involved.

Sheeran said he had never done a kiss cam at any of his shows before.