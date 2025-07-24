Filmed from the other side of the stadium, the new video appears to show Byron and Cabot standing in the front row of the mezzanine at Boston’s Gillette Stadium as everyone else around them was seated.

The video, posted by TikTok user @tina959518, was captioned: “Trying to get the best [camera emoji] of Coldplay but you end up getting this viral affair as well.”

The clip appears to show Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot standing in the front row of the mezzanine. Photo / TikTok, @tina959518

Many commenters were quick to weigh in, suggesting the pair’s decision to stand as everyone else sat made them highly visible from the stage.

“They don’t want to be seen, but also they are the only people standing up while everyone else is sitting down … okay,” one said.

“Right in front. Of course they were going to be on the screen,” mused another.

As someone else suggested, their actions were “bold”.

“They aren’t exactly being careful,” claimed someone else.

Since the initial video – posted by fellow concertgoer Grace Springer – went viral and amassed tens of millions of views, the internet has had a field day.

But it’s what happens in the 15-second clip that holds the secret to why everyone is so obsessed, Melbourne psychologist Carly Dober told news.com.au on Tuesday.

“This story has all the elements of drama and spectacle,” she told news.com.au.

“The initial video is quite comedic even when you don’t know the background of the people, so this would arguably have been somewhat of a viral moment anyway.

“Then the background story of the attendees makes it so much more dramatic, with a high-profile CEO allegedly engaging in this behaviour with a colleague.”

Now new photos have emerged of the couple filmed from the opposite side of the stadium. Photo / TikTok, @tina959518

But Dober, the clinic owner at Enriching Lives Psychology, warned that such widespread criticism can have a negative impact on those involved and their loved ones.

“There are definitely still very strong social expectations about appropriate behaviour in monogamous relationships,” she said.

“But being exposed like this can leave the person who has been betrayed feeling embarrassed and publicly humiliated.

“We also don’t know the mental health and emotional resilience levels of the person who is filmed, which could have dangerous consequences.”

Lauren Muratore, an accredited psychosexual therapist from Melbourne, agreed, stating that it is an “awful thing to go through”.

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and colleague Kristin Cabot at a Coldplay Concert in Boston on the concert Kiss Cam.

“I’ve seen many cases where this sort of a ‘witch hunt’, actually is part of the trauma for the person who was deceived,” the director of the Integrated Sex + Relationship clinic told news.com.au.

“That’s a really, really awful thing to go through. And you know, does the truth set us free?

“Do these people want to know the information? Is it right? These are all such massive moral dilemmas to consider when exposing a cheater.”