A Kiss Cam moment at a Coldplay concert has spiraled into a full-blown scandal. Photo / TikTok
A new video of the couple at the centre of the Coldplay cheating scandal has emerged – and it offers a telling new perspective on the viral moment.
Andy Byron, the married chief executive of software company Astronomer, was publicly outed for seemingly having a fling with his co-worker KristinCabot after footage of them caught in an embrace at the concert went viral around the world.
Byron has since resigned from his high-profile role, while Cabot, who is also married, is now on leave from her human resources (HR) manager job.
Despite going into apparent hiding after the fallout, interest in the so-called “affair” isn’t waning – and now another concertgoer has shared fresh footage of the pair on the night.
Filmed from the other side of the stadium, the new video appears to show Byron and Cabot standing in the front row of the mezzanine at Boston’s Gillette Stadium as everyone else around them was seated.
The video, posted by TikTok user @tina959518, was captioned: “Trying to get the best [camera emoji] of Coldplay but you end up getting this viral affair as well.”
Many commenters were quick to weigh in, suggesting the pair’s decision to stand as everyone else sat made them highly visible from the stage.
“They don’t want to be seen, but also they are the only people standing up while everyone else is sitting down … okay,” one said.