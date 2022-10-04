The couple are reportedly "doing great" following the cheating scandal. Photo / Getty Images

Behati Prinsloo is standing by her man.

Days after Prinsloo announced her third pregnancy, Adam Levine came under fire when multiple women accused him of sending them flirty messages and one even alleged they had a physical affair.

Despite the allegations made last month, the couple are reportedly "doing great" and Prinsloo was spotted supporting her husband at a fundraiser hosted by retired NBA star Shaquille O'Neal's charity, where Levine played a 40-minute set.

A source told JustJared: "Behati was there and things are clearly great between her and Adam. She watched from a stool to the side of the stage and he sang directly to her at one point.

Adding, "When Girls Like You came on, Behati was bouncing around with her friends. She was visible to the audience and smiling and laughing. Everything is all good there."

Maroon 5 played a concert at the MGM Hotel in Las Vegas over the weekend, for The Event fundraiser hosted by The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation marking the first time Levine has appeared on stage since the cheating rumours first started circulating.

As well as support from his wife, O'Neal has also openly spoken about his support for Levine amid the allegations and called him "a good man".

"Adam is a personal friend of mine. He's always been a great guy," O'Neal told TMZ last week. "He's coming to help kids out this weekend.

"That's as solid as you can get."

It comes only two weeks after fans discovered an old interview the star did with Cosmopolitan in 2009 where he was very forthcoming with his thoughts on infidelity.

E! News reports the then 29-year-old singer said, "Instinctively, monogamy is not in our genetic make-up. People cheat. I have cheated. And you know what? There is nothing worse than the feeling of doing it."

The star married Victoria's Secret model Behati Prinsloo five years later in 2014. The couple have two children, Dusty Rose, 5, and Gio Grace, 4, and have recently announced they are expecting their third child.

While Prinsloo has not yet publically commented on the cheating allegations, a source close to the model told E! News, "Behati is upset but she does believe there was no physical affair.

"They have been together this entire time. She feels they are happily married and is shocked to find out what was going on behind her back."

The source went on to say Levine is "disappointed in himself" and is looking at the situation as a "wake-up call".

Meanwhile, multiple sources have told People magazine the star is making every effort to patch up his marriage, adding: "He admitted that he went behind her back and has been inappropriate. He admitted that he acted like an idiot. She is still very upset though,"

The source – who is close to Prinsloo - claimed the supermodel is still "100 per cent committed to her family".

"Adam is very understanding about her feelings," the source continued. "He is trying his best to make things better. He never wants a divorce."