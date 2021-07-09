Debate rages among fans as Britney Spears posts nude photo to Instagram

Fans are hotly debating Britney's new Instagram post.

Britney Spears has hit back at those questioning the veracity of her latest Instagram post, a candid nude photo of herself.

And she didn't mince words for those suggesting the woman in the photo wasn't actually her: "Kiss my ass."

Spears' Instagram account took an unusually racy left-turn yesterday, with the pop star posting a nude photo of herself from behind, about to hop into a bath.

But – as with everything in Spears' world – fans were soon fiercely debating the image, with some suggesting the woman in the photo wasn't Britney at all.

Some suggested that Britney's neck tattoo should be visible in the photo: Spears has a tiny Hebrew tattoo on the nape of her neck.

"Where's her neck tattoo? this doesn't look like brit," wrote one top commenter.

"Y'all know this ain't Britney, right?" asked another.

Britney clearly saw the comments, addressing the controversy in a follow-up post today and claiming she had "edited out" the tattoo from the image.

"Ok so ... I edited out my tattoo on my neck cause I wanted to see what it would look like clean… and yeah I like it better so while you guys are talking behind my back go ahead and kiss my ass haters," she wrote.

Spears in 2004, her small neck tattoo clearly visible. Photo / News Ltd

Others had expressed their discomfort at the photo, given revelations in recent Britney exposés that the star does not in fact have full control over her Instagram account.

"Im tryna know if she gave her consent for this picture," wrote one fan.

It's certainly an unexpected post from Spears, whose Instagram account is usually made up of short videos of her dancing to music in her house, alongside inspirational memes.

But a lot is changing in Britney's world right now. She sensationally slammed the 13-year conservatorship arrangement she lives under in a blistering court address last month, alleging the situation is abusive and claiming that those behind it should be jailed.

Since then, several key parties involved with Britney's life and career have quit: First, Bessemer Trust, the firm hired to oversee Britney's financial affairs alongside her father, Jamie Spears, pulled out of her conservatorship.

Spears fled for a Hawaii holiday with boyfriend Sam Asghari right after her court appearance. Photo / Instagram

Then, her longtime manager Larry Rudolph resigned, citing Britney's own intention to fully retire from show business as his reason for quitting. And yesterday, Britney's own lawyer Sam Ingham resigned.

What this all means for the conservatorship itself is unclear: As a chilling report in the New Yorker explained, such arrangements can be notoriously difficult to get out of, once they're put in place.

Spears gave new insight into her unusual Instagram account during her court testimony last month, explaining to the court that her cheerful, carefree posts over the past few years of her career hiatus had been her way of putting a brave face on her situation.

"I've lied and told the whole world, 'I'm OK. And I'm happy.' It's a lie. I thought I just maybe [have] said that enough. Because I've been in denial. I've been in shock. I am traumatised. You know, fake it til you make it. But now I'm telling you the truth. OK? I'm not happy. I can't sleep. I'm so angry. It's insane. And I'm depressed. I cry every day."