Conservatorship clash: Britney Spears' lawyer Sam Ingham quits

Britney Spears' court-appointed lawyer Sam Ingham has resigned. Photo / AP

Another key figure in Britney Spears' conservatorship battle has resigned.

Her court-appointed lawyer Sam Ingham is set to file legal documents asking to be officially dismissed, TMZ reports.

According to the outlet, he is upset after Spears' bombshell testimony where she mentioned she was unaware she could personally request to end the conservatorship. However, Ingham reportedly maintains he "regularly gave Britney options" but she didn't want to follow through.

"Ma'am, I didn't know I could petition the conservatorship to end. I honestly didn't know that," she told the court in June.

But her testimony isn't the only revelation. A report by Ronan Farrow and Jia Tolentino for The New Yorker revealed Ingham allegedly conspired to prevent her from being married:

"In one hearing, according to the Times, Goetz, the judge, told him that she didn't recall an order specifically preventing Spears from getting married, but that he 'may not want to tell her that'."

Britney Spears' manager Larry Rudolph resigned citing Spears intended to "officially retire". Photo / Getty Images

Ingham's exit follows news Spears' longtime manager Larry Rudolph quitting after 25 years working for the pop star.

In an official letter published by Deadline, Rudolph revealed he was stepping down because of Spears' "intention to officially retire".

He wrote: "I was originally hired at Britney's request to help manage and assist her with her career. And as her manager, I believe it is in Britney's best interest for me to resign from her team as my professional services are no longer needed."

Financial firm Bessemer also pulled out of her conservatorship last week.

The company, according to New York Times report, said it wanted to resign in response to revelations in Spears' 24-minute court testimony.