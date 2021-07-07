Britney Spears' mother Lynne requests that star should hire lawyer

Britney Spears' mother Lynne Spears has personally written to the court in support of her daughter's wishes. Photo / Getty Images

Britney Spears' mother Lynne Spears has personally written to the court in support of her daughter's wishes. Photo / Getty Images

Britney Spears' mother Lynne has revealed what she wants for her daughter.

In court documents, Lynne Spears requested permission for the star to hire her own lawyer, the New York Post's Page Six reports.

Lynne does not have a formal role in the conservatorship - but is an "interested party". In the court documents seen by the outlet, she asked the court to "listen to the wishes of her daughter".

She wants Britney to "hire her own private legal counsel", a request that comes after her court-appointed lawyer Samuel Ingham III requested to resign. He has been her attorney since 2008.

Lynne also praised her daughter for her 24-minute court testimony where she was honest about her experiences in the conservatorship arrangement. She called it "a very courageous showing" and an "impassioned plea".

She called for her daughter's requests to be granted, including that the conservatorship "be terminated without her having to endure another evaluation". Lynne says Spears is capable of taking care of herself.

Spears' conservatorship battle has been thrown into disarray in recent days after her lawyer plus her longtime manager resigned from the conservatorship.

Her manager Larry Rudolph announced he was stepping down and revealed a bombshell about Spears' career - she intended to officially retire.

He wrote: "I was originally hired at Britney's request to help manage and assist her with her career. And as her manager, I believe it is in Britney's best interest for me to resign from her team as my professional services are no longer needed."