Britney Spears posts nude photo to Instagram, sparks debate among fans

Fans are fiercely debating the image, with some suggesting the woman in the photo wasn't Britney at all. Photo / Instagram

Britney Spears' Instagram account took an unusually racy left-turn today, with the pop star posting a nude photo of herself from behind, about to hop into a bath.

But – as with everything in Spears' world – fans were soon fiercely debating the image, with some suggesting the woman in the photo wasn't Britney at all.

Some suggested that Spears' neck tattoo should be visible in the photo: she has a tiny Hebrew tattoo on the nape of her neck.

"Where's her neck tattoo? this doesn't look like brit," wrote one top commenter.

"We know this isn't you," wrote another.

"Y'all know this ain't Britney, right?" asked another.

Spears in 2004, her small neck tattoo clearly visible. Photo / Supplied

Others expressed their discomfort at the photo, given revelations in recent Spears exposes that the star does not have full control over her Instagram account.

"Im tryna know if she gave her consent for this picture," wrote one fan.

It's certainly an unexpected post from Spears, whose Instagram account is usually made up of short videos of her dancing to music in her house, alongside inspirational memes.

But a lot is changing in Spears' world right now. She sensationally slammed the 13-year conservatorship arrangement she lives under in a blistering court address last month, alleging the situation is abusive and claiming that those behind it should be jailed.

Spears fled for a Hawaii holiday with boyfriend Sam Asghari right after her court appearance. Photo / Instagram

Since then, several key parties involved with Spears' life and career have quit: first, Bessemer Trust, the firm hired to oversee her financial affairs alongside her father, Jamie Spears, pulled out of her conservatorship.

Then, her longtime manager Larry Rudolph resigned, citing Spears' own intention to fully retire from show business as his reason for quitting. And yesterday, Spears' lawyer Sam Ingham resigned.

What this all means for the conservatorship is unclear: as a chilling report in the New Yorker explained, such arrangements can be notoriously difficult to get out of, once they're put in place.

Fans are hotly debating Britney's new Instagram post. Photo / Instagram

Spears gave new insight into her unusual Instagram account during her court testimony last month, explaining to the court that her cheerful, carefree posts over the past few years of her career hiatus had been her way of putting a brave face on her situation.

"I've lied and told the whole world, 'I'm okay. And I'm happy.' It's a lie. I thought I just maybe [have] said that enough. Because I've been in denial. I've been in shock. I am traumatised. You know, fake it til you make it. But now I'm telling you the truth. Okay? I'm not happy. I can't sleep. I'm so angry. It's insane. And I'm depressed. I cry every day."