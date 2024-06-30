Warner Bros Discovery has expressed its deepest condolences and says it takes duty of care “extremely seriously” following the death of a former Married at First Sight NZ groom.
An Instagram post announced the death of Andrew Jury, one of the original grooms from the first season of Married at First Sight (MAFS) NZ.
In a statement this afternoon a Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) spokesperson said; “Warner Bros Discovery expresses our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Andrew Jury.”
“WBD takes duty of care extremely seriously and has protocols in place regarding the wellbeing of cast and crew. All MAFS NZ contributors have access to mental health professionals throughout the process, including pre-screening, during production and after broadcast.”