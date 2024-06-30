Advertisement
Death of former Married at First Sight NZ groom Andrew Jury: Warner Bros Discovery says wellbeing protocols in place for cast and crew

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Warner Bros Discovery has expressed its deepest condolences and says it takes duty of care “extremely seriously” following the death of a former Married at First Sight NZ groom.

An Instagram post announced the death of Andrew Jury, one of the original grooms from the first season of Married at First Sight (MAFS) NZ.

In a statement this afternoon a Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) spokesperson said; “Warner Bros Discovery expresses our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Andrew Jury.”

“WBD takes duty of care extremely seriously and has protocols in place regarding the wellbeing of cast and crew. All MAFS NZ contributors have access to mental health professionals throughout the process, including pre-screening, during production and after broadcast.”

A collective statement shared by former contestants on Instagram, including Brett and Angel Rennall and Benjamin Blackwell, said; “It’s with the heaviest hearts we’ve come together to acknowledge the passing of Andrew Jury.”

Andrew Jury was a MAFS NZ contestant in 2017. Photo / Three
“We had the absolute pleasure of filming and participating in a show which leaves us intricately linked for a lifetime.”

“Despite his struggles, Andrew was always friendly and the life of the party during our shared experience and he really valued his time on the show.

“At this time our entire cast wish to send our deepest condolences and love to his family - Ben, Angel, Brett, Vicky, Haydn, Lacey, Claire, Dom, Aaron, Luke, Belinda.”

The builder, then aged, 26 and based in Auckland, appeared in the first MAFS series in 2017, describing himself as outgoing, charming and spontaneous.

He was matched with Vicky Gleeson-Stokes and the pair married, however the pair struggled to see eye to eye and didn’t make it beyond the finale.

Andrew Jury and Vicky Gleeson-Stokes were matched together on the first season of Married at First Sight NZ in 2017.
A year later, Jury spoke out questioning the ethics of the show, which claimed to genuinely match people for love.

He said he and Vicky were complete opposites and did not fit with what they had asked for and made accusations about the conditions contestants are put under while filming.

