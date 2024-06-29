Advertisement
Updated

Married at First Sight NZ groom Andrew Jury dies

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
The cast of the original Married at First Sight NZ in 2017. Cast member Andrew Jury, back third from left, has died.

Andrew Jury, one of the original grooms from the first season of Married at First Sight NZ, has died.

An Instagram post shared by former contestants including Brett and Angel Rennall and Benjamin Blackwell announced his death.

“It’s with the heaviest hearts we’ve come together to acknowledge the passing of Andrew Jury,” the collective statement read.

“We had the absolute pleasure of filming and participating in a show which leaves us intricately linked for a lifetime.”

Andrew Jury faced his own scandal in 2017. Photo / Three
“Despite his struggles, Andrew was always friendly and the life of the party during our shared experience and he really valued his time on the show.

“At this time our entire cast wish to send our deepest condolences and love to his family - Ben, Angel, Brett, Vicky, Haydn, Lacey, Claire, Dom, Aaron, Luke, Belinda.”

The builder, then aged, 26 and based in Auckland, appeared in the first MAFS series in 2017, describing himself as outgoing, charming and spontaneous.

He was matched with Vicky Gleeson-Stokes and the pair married, however the pair struggled to see eye to eye and didn’t make it beyond the finale.

Andrew Jury and Vicky Gleeson-Stokes were matched together on the first season of Married at First Sight NZ in 2017.
A year later, Jury spoke out questioning the ethics of the show, which claimed to genuinely match people for love.

He said he and Vicky were complete opposites and did not fit with what they had asked for and made accusations about the conditions contestants are put under while filming.

Mediaworks and Warner Bros Discovery NZ have been approached for comment.



