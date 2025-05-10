Comedian and TV star David Correos has found that rejection and failure have been things that have helped him grow. Photo / Warner Bros. Discovery
A broken ankle, a broadcasting school rejection, and countless hours of networking are things Kiwi stand-up and TV star David Correos credits to his thriving comedy career.
He speaks to Mitchell Hageman about why “no” is often the best answer you can receive, and how to fight the fear of failure with opportunity.
When life shuts the doors on David Correos, you best bet he opens all the windows. The 32-year-old Billy T Award-winning comedian says that, over time, he’s learned that a “no” can often be much more powerful than a yes.
“I was a competitive weightlifter, and then I broke my ankle while I was just starting to do comedy,” he told the Herald, of his first big life hurdle.
“It was a nice switch-up. It was almost like a blessing to end one chapter and then begin another.”
A stint at broadcasting school also wasn’t to be, but the rejection only fuelled Correos’ desire to take every opportunity that came to him.
“I feel like there were other people that really wanted it more than I did, and the tutors never saw what I was going for,” he said.
Once he found stand-up and the doors it could open, everything “kind of clicked into place”. He’s since starred in hit shows such as 7 Days and Homebound 3.0, toured Australasia with stand-up routines, and hit the stage of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.
“It’s really funny because all of these schools and training institutions that I signed up for, I ended up getting to do the work anyway, just doing it sideways through stand-up,” he said.
“You get to put every hat on, and quite early I was like, oh, that’s a really powerful thing.”
Correos mused that if he wasn’t rejected in those early stages, he might not have taken things as seriously and charted his own path in a way that worked for him.
“I think that’s definitely coming from my weightlifting background of learning about failures. I think the failures are more powerful than the wins.”
Stand-up isn’t just a career for Correos, it’s an outlet that’s deeply personal to him. He credits it as a form of expression and as an outlet for other sides of himself.
“Comedy means a lot to me, the live version especially. During the Covid pandemic when there was no stand-up, I think I went a bit depressed”.
His wild, irreverent, and often cheeky humour often comes from a place of exploring the “acting up” he did during his teenage years.
“I probably act up less because of stand-up, because I’ve got a platform to kind of be that version of myself”.
A recent comedic skit where Correos performed a DJ set in a 24-hour gym went viral online. While he received a written warning for the hilarious stunt, he’s still allowed back, which came as a surprise to him.
“It’s crazy, you can do whatever you want, but they still won’t cancel your gym membership. They still want your money, which is pretty funny.”