“But because our online family has been so incredibly supportive through our marriage, our love story, our miscarriage, and our fertility journey so far, I felt it was important to share our exciting news.”

“When we walked this path previously, it felt very isolating and we want it to be different this time,” Crossman said.

“I would rather be raw with you all and include you in this journey, and it would mean the world to us if you could send us and this little one all your good vibes and energy.”

In 2023, Crossman and her husband shared sad news of her miscarriage.

“From the comments on my post and the overwhelming support we have had I feel it’s important to educate myself more and provide help and resources to those who are also walking this path,” Crossman told the Herald at the time.

“It’s new territory for us and so many other couples have shared their stories too, which has been so kind and generous.”

In her latest post, the actress thanked everyone for the kind words, advice and wisdom.

“[The] generosity of those who have taken the time to share their journeys [sic] and what worked and didn’t work for them,” she said.

“We are able to be here today feeling in love, excited, scared, nervous and hopeful.”

Crossman’s post was flooded by supportive comments.

World Vision New Zealand said, “Such special news Kim. Wishing you and Tom all the very best”, while Sharyn Casey said, “This is amazing!!! Congratulations gorge!!!!!”