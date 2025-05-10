I’m a creature of habit and I’ve always loved Ozone in Grey Lynn for its consistently great coffee and food. When I’m on Waiheke, I gravitate to The Island Grocer because I love sitting outside in the sun, catching up with friends, reading, or watching the world go by.

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

I spend most of my time on Waiheke which delights my friends who don’t need to be asked twice to jump on a ferry and visit the island for a catch up. I’ve been enjoying dinner at Fenice in Oneroa. It’s such a cozy, comfortable place and as the cold weather sets in enjoying the delicious pizza by the fire in a warm and inviting atmosphere is delightful.

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

I often take visitors for a walk along one of Waiheke’s beautiful coastal tracks, many of which are part of the Te Ara Hura trail network that stretches around the island. The Sculpture Walk at Connells Bay is a favourite of mine, and the Church Bay circuit offers stunning views back toward Auckland and out across the Hauraki Gulf. Sometimes, I take them on the headland track from Little Oneroa to Palm Beach, or around the quieter loop of Whakanewha Regional Park. To reward our walking efforts, I then love taking visitors up to the rooftop at Mudbrick to watch the sunset – simply stunning!

Favourite place to get coffee?

HR16 is conveniently located right next door to my gallery, and it’s become an essential part of my day. They serve exceptional coffee. Their pastries are second to none, always fresh and beautifully made. It’s the kind of spot that effortlessly combines quality with a relaxed, welcoming atmosphere that’s always busy during the summer months.

Favourite fish-and-chip shop?

The 3 Fishes in Ostend is my go-to for fish and chips, it’s always fresh and reliably good. I love eating dinner at the beach, so I usually take them down to Palm Beach or Anzac Bay when the tides in.

Favourite trail for a hike?

I love the Te Whau Drive walking track in Rocky Bay. It’s a beautiful loop through native bush, offering amazing views and a mix of forest and coastal scenery. During the walk, I always stop at the Omiha coffee shop. It has such a local, timeless feel to it that I enjoy, it’s like stepping back in time.

Favourite venue for a gig?

My favourite venue is the Mataira Gallery, while not a gig space, it’s my small gallery and an absolute labour of love. I’ve just launched (May 8) an exhibition called In Focus – The Unseen Journey of Compassion, Commitment, and Care, in partnership with the Waiheke Health Trust. It features powerful imagery taken by me and stories from island healthcare workers and their patients, and it’s been a rewarding 300-hour collaboration with the Trust and NSPR Communications to bring it to life. It’s the perfect space to share these meaningful stories.

Favourite place to find a bargain?

I love browsing second-hand and vintage stores for interesting homeware pieces with character. Just Plane Interesting Antiques and Collectables, in Oratia, was a recent favourite, full of quirky treasures and easy to get lost in. I also read a lot and always stop by The Open Book in Ponsonby. It’s a beautifully curated second-hand bookshop.