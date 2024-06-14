Australian singer-songwriter Dean Lewis has sold 6.3 million albums and EPs worldwide. Photo / Supplied

Australian singer Dean Lewis has announced plans to perform in New Zealand this November as part of a worldwide tour.

Lewis was last in Aotearoa in March 2023, during his The Future is Bright tour and this upcoming tour will follow hot on the heels of his third album release, The Epilogue on October 18.

The multi-platinum award-winning singer and songwriter said the upcoming tour was a dream come true.

“It’s hard to believe that I started out playing to 100 people in tiny venues, and now I’m headlining places like Rod Laver Arena, Wembley, Ziggo Dome and the Royal Arena,” he said.

“This truly feels like a dream come true. I can’t wait for my fans around the world to experience my biggest and best shows yet.”

Lewis will begin his New Zealand leg of the tour in Auckland’s Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre on November 10. Next, he’ll go to Christchurch Town Hall on November 14 and he’ll wrap things up at the Michael Fowler Centre in Wellington on November 17.

The third full-length album was written during a packed live tour schedule during sessions in Hawaii and Hollywood Hills, and will surely add to the artist’s existing 13 billion streams he’s garnered since 2017.

The Epilogue’, Lewis’ third full-length album, represents both the culmination of his incredible journey thus far and a harbinger for where he may go next. Harnessing renewed inspiration, the troubadour tapped into the spirit of his earliest material from a fresh perspective honed by six more years of experience.

General tickets go on sale today at 9am.

TEG Van Egmond’s managing director, Christo Van Egmond, said Lewis’ quick return to touring after his last tour was a treat for fans in Australia and New Zealand.

“Joining forces with Dean again for a third time will be one of the year’s highlights. His talent and drive are unstoppable, and to hear new music played live so soon after its release is a big bonus,” she said.











