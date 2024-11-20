Dave Coulier says he was “sorry” to see that a lot of people had a problem with John Stamos' comedic stunt. Photo / @johnstamos

Dave Coulier says he “laughed out loud” when John Stamos came to see him wearing a bald cap.

The 65-year-old actor - who starred alongside Stamos in the classic sitcom Full House - recently announced that he had been diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma and shaved his head as he began his cancer treatment.

But when his friend tried to cheer him up, Coulier said he was “sorry” to see that a lot of people had a problem with Stamos’ comedic stunt.

Coulier wrote on Instagram: “I’m sorry to see a bunch of negative comments as I’ve just begun my cancer journey.

“It’s our friendship (me and John) and this is how we are handling a very tough time. I’m a comedian and humor is what drives me. John knows how to cheer me up and I laughed out loud when he arrived wearing a bald cap - being a true loving friend and brother.