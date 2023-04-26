John Stamos has made a brutal confession about the Olsen twins. Photo / Supplied

John Stamos has made a brutal confession about his working relationship with the Olsen twins, Mary-Kate and Ashley.

Revealing he had them fired from the hit 90s sitcom, Full House because he “couldn’t deal” with them during a scene with co-star Dave Coulier, the star said it was an act that quickly backfired on him.

The twins were jointly cast as Michelle Tanner on the sitcom when they were just 9 months old and their 59-year-old former co-star has recalled how much he struggled working with the infants on the show’s pilot episode because they wouldn’t stop “screaming”, so he insisted they were replaced.

Asked by his friend and former co-star Josh Peck about a report he had tried to get the sisters fired, Stamos - who portrayed Jesse Katsopolis - said on the Good Guys podcast: “I did it. I didn’t ‘try.’

Explaining that the incident occurred when his and Coulier’s characters, Jesse Katsopolis and Joey Gladstone, were looking after Michelle without her dad Danny (Bob Saget) around, he recalled: “I think I was holding her under the armpits and Dave was holding her little feet and we take her in the kitchen and we hose her down.

Ashley Olsen and John Stamos in Full House. Photo / Supplied

”Put a fan on her, wrapped her up in paper towels, and she was screaming, both of them. They wanted to be anywhere else but there and so did I.” he said adding, “They were 11 months old, God bless them. They kept switching them.”

”I couldn’t deal with it. I said, ‘This is not gonna work, guys.’ I screamed at them, ‘Get rid of them. I can’t work like this.’ “

After getting his way when the twins were dropped from the show, Stamos quickly realised his mistake and begged casting to bring them back because of their “terrible” replacements.

He said: “So they got rid of them. They brought on these two red-headed kids.

”I’m sure their parents loved them and thought they were attractive. It had nothing to do with them being red-headed... but they weren’t attractive.

”It was only a few days and I said, ‘Bring the Olsens back! These kids are terrible.’”

When asked if the now-36-year-old actresses knew that Stamos had tried to get rid of them, he replied, “They do now.”

The twins starred in the hit sitcom for eight seasons from 1987 to 1995 and declined to return as Tanner for the Netflix reboot, Fuller House, which ran from 2016 to 2020.

After becoming one of Hollywood’s most famous duos, the Olsen twins eventually retired from acting and pursued a career in the fashion industry.