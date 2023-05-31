Voyager 2023 media awards
Greg Bruce: What does a colonoscopy feel like? This is the inside story

Greg Bruce

OPINION

When I began bleeding, I knew things must be bad. There was only one way to find out how bad.

It was like any other Wednesday afternoon, except that I had cancer on my

