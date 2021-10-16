Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Hilary Barry's online death threat from anti-vaxxer

Hilary Barry has spoken out after online abuse from anti-vaxxers. Photo / @hilary.barry

Hilary Barry has spoken out after online abuse from anti-vaxxers. Photo / @hilary.barry

Seven Sharp host Hilary Barry has dealt with negative comments since becoming vocal about encouraging Kiwis to get the vaccine.

But now the online abuse has escalated.

The TV presenter has shared screenshots of comments amounting to death threats online.

She shared a snap to her Instagram story of one Facebook comment that read, "Honesty Hillary u need a bullet to the dome [sic]."

Barry responded: "Death threat. Nice. Enjoy your day." She also tagged the New Zealand Police in her comment.

She then wrote to her followers, "Just a reminder that anti-vaxxers have no credibility whatsoever."

The threat came after Barry shared photos to her Instagram page to mark today's Super Saturday event to get Kiwis vaccinated.

Wearing her Formal Friday tiara, a black T-shirt that read "vax a nation" and "don't be a d***, get the prick" on the back, Barry wrote: "Super Saturday deserves a tiara. C'mon Aotearoa let's get vaccinated!"

She revealed she was heading off for her second jab today.

It's not the first time Barry has come under fire from anti-vaxxers for speaking out.

Last week she blasted back at poor-spelling anti-vaxxers who have now launched a petition calling for her to be fired.

‌

The Seven Sharp host has had to endure a targeted online trolling campaign after encouraging Kiwis to do their bit during the pandemic and get vaccinated against Covid-19.

After calling them out for their attacks earlier this week, Barry has addressed a petition to "remove her from the airwaves", and even managing to misspell her first name in the process.

"The anti-vaxxers are the kings and queens of misinformation," she said.