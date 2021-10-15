Covid 19 Delta outbreak: See the vaccine rollout in live graphics

Watch live: The Vaxathon (vaccination telethon) will broadcast from 12pm to 8pm on nzherald.co.nz. Celebrities, influencers and health professionals will front the broadcast, crossing live to vaccination sites around the country.

Watch live: The Vaxathon (vaccination telethon) will broadcast from 12pm to 8pm on nzherald.co.nz. Celebrities, influencers and health professionals will front the broadcast, crossing live to vaccination sites around the country.

Welcome to the Herald's Super Saturday vaccine data page. It's a handy place to find our useful graphics on the vaccination rollout, particularly those tracking NZ's progress on what's been dubbed Super Saturday - October 16, 2021.

Here's the main one to watch. It shows how many people are getting the jab today - can we break the 100,000 barrier?

‌

The next table shows how vaccinations are tracking by district. It's looking like a tight race so far!

​

And this table shows you how to find vaccination centres near you. Enter your town or suburb to get the most convenient option.

Super Saturday is expected to be a record-breaking effort in the country's battle with Covid-19.

With 136 community cases in the last two days, the emphasis has been placed on boosting vaccination levels nationwide to ensure Kiwis are at least partially protected from the virus.

Currently, 83 per cent of Kiwis have had their first jab while 62 per cent are fully vaccinated. A full vaccination level of above 90 per cent across populations has been long touted as the point at which New Zealand can start reconnecting with the world.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has set her sights on 100,000 vaccinations across Saturday, which would be the rollout's largest daily vaccination total ever.

To achieve that goal, more than 120 vaccination centres will be open across the country with many working extended hours to give people ample opportunity to get their jabs.

An 8-hour Vaxathon (vaccination telethon) will broadcast from 12pm to 8pm on THREE, Māori TV, TV2, nzherald.co.nz and Discovery, as well as other Māori platforms like Hahana, JGeeks, Re: News, Te Wiki o te Reo Māori and Waatea News.

Instead of donations, the aim of the Vaxathon is to raise national vaccination levels with thousands of dollars in incentives for people yet to get their jab and those watching from home.

Vaccination levels will be updated regularly throughout the broadcast, informing viewers where vaccination rates were rising the fastest.